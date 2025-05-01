Liberia: EU, Acat Launch Project Urging Abolition of Death Penalty in Liberia

Monrovia — The European Union, in partnership with Action by Christians for the Abolition of Torture in Liberia (ACAT-Liberia), has launched a new initiative aimed at supporting legislative efforts to abolish the death penalty in Liberia.

The project, implemented in collaboration with the World Coalition Against the Death Penalty, seeks to engage newly elected lawmakers and community leaders in a national dialogue on the issue.

At a launch event held Wednesday at the Ministry of National Defense, the EU ambassador to Liberia, Nona Deprez, underscored the urgency of passing legislation to formally abolish capital punishment. The legislation is expected to be introduced by the Ministry of Justice in the near future.

"The abolition of the death penalty is not only a human rights imperative, but also a crucial step in reinforcing Liberia's standing in the international community," Deprez said. She added that such a move would strengthen efforts to establish a war and economic crimes court--a cause gaining both local and international traction.

The project focuses on engaging lawmakers from nine districts, along with members of District Development Councils, in public discussions and consultations on the death penalty and its implications. Through forums and community outreach, organizers aim to build consensus around legal reform.

Officials from the Ministry of Justice, Ministry of National Defense, Liberia Immigration Service and various civil society organizations attended the event. Stakeholders at the launch pledged their support and reaffirmed the importance of integrating human rights protections into Liberia's justice system.

"Liberia remains one of the few countries in West Africa yet to fully abolish the death penalty, despite a de facto moratorium on executions for several years," ACAT-Liberia said in a statement.

The group emphasized that passing a formal law would mark a significant step toward aligning Liberia with global human rights standards.