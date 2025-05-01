Liberia: Assistant Minister Tingban Restores Order in Benben, Todee District After Deadly Mining Dispute

Todee District — The Ministry of Mines and Energy, through Assistant Minister of Mines Carlos Edison Tingban, has successfully resolved a long-standing and deeply disruptive mining conflict in Benben Town, Todee District, Montserrado County.

The intervention, which followed months of tension, uncertainty and tragic loss, was welcomed by residents. Tingban's efforts not only brought resolution to the crisis but also promoted unity and laid a foundation for sustainable development in the rural community.

The achievement stands as a testament to the assistant minister's leadership, mediation skills and commitment to progress in Liberia's mining sector.

Accompanied by a team of experienced ministry technicians, Tingban arrived in Benben with the clear objective of implementing a lasting solution and guiding the community toward peaceful coexistence.

In his opening remarks, he emphasized the importance of unity and collective action in improving the lives of residents.

"Today, we have come to find a permanent solution to the long-standing conflict at the Benben Town mining site," Tingban said. "It is our fervent hope that after this gathering, residents of this unique place will see each other as one big family."

Recounting the ministry's recent efforts, Tingban noted that a thorough assessment had been conducted to understand the roots of the conflict. During the investigation, two groups presented mining licenses, each claiming ownership of the same site. The resulting dispute escalated over time and tragically culminated in the loss of lives.

"If you cannot agree to live together in peaceful harmony, then you cannot solve this problem," he cautioned. His statement served as both a challenge and a reminder that sustainable peace must be community-driven.

Tingban encouraged residents to take ownership of their future.

"Nobody can solve this problem for you. Only you, the residents, can solve it. We can have all the discussions here today, but in the end, you must commit to living peacefully together," he said.

His words resonated deeply with the community, especially when he expressed sorrow over the recent violence.

"I heard that someone died the other day. That is not a good story about you people," he said somberly. "What you have here should be a source of prosperity and progress -- not tragedy."

The ministry's resolution was carefully structured to address the root causes of the conflict while ensuring fairness and inclusion. It was clarified that both licenses would remain recognized, so that no group felt excluded.

"Nobody has taken the site, nor has it been encroached upon," Tingban said, helping to restore community trust.

Crucially, he announced that the mining site is government property, not owned by any individual or group. This redirected the focus from ownership disputes to shared responsibility. The community was invited to take part in managing the site through a representative governance system.

Richard Kollie, a respected former worker in the area, was tasked with nominating one individual for documentation. The community was also asked to select one representative. Both names will be submitted to the ministry to ensure transparency and accountability.

Tingban emphasized that the government's intent is not only to resolve conflict but also to empower the local population.

"We want to help you improve your lives, even though the site belongs to the government," he said.

The resolution marks a significant turning point for Benben. It restores peace in a once-divided community and demonstrates the power of collaboration, empathy and strong leadership. As the mining site enters a new chapter of cooperative governance, residents can look forward to a future defined by stability, economic opportunity and unity.