Liberian Protesters Storm Ivorian Embassy Over Alleged Meddling in Burkina Faso

Captain Ibrahim Traoré of Burkina Faso
1 May 2025
The Liberian Investigator (Monrovia)
By Nyantee S. Togba

Monrovia — A group of Liberian protesters on Wednesday staged a demonstration outside the Ivorian Embassy near Monrovia, denouncing what they called foreign interference in the internal affairs of Burkina Faso.

Carrying placards and chanting anti-imperialist slogans, the demonstrators accused the governments of Ivory Coast and the United States of attempting to destabilize the peace and sovereignty of the West African nation.

The protesters alleged that the Ivorian government, in coordination with the U.S., is seeking to remove Burkina Faso's transitional leader, President Ibrahim Traoré, who came to power following a military coup in 2022.

In a statement delivered outside the embassy, the group urged both Washington and Abidjan to "desist from meddling in the internal governance of Burkina Faso," warning that such actions threaten the nation's sovereignty and the self-determination of its people.

"The people of Burkina Faso deserve peace," the statement read. "Any attempt to impose external influence undermines their sovereignty. President Traoré is delivering meaningful development and must be allowed to continue serving his people."

Speaking to journalists at the scene, Markies Nebo, a prominent youth leader among the protesters, said the demonstration was an expression of solidarity with the Burkinabé people.

"We want to stand with our brothers and sisters in Burkina Faso," Nebo said. "We believe our struggles are interconnected, and standing together in peace is a powerful message against colonialism and imperialism."

The group reportedly attempted to present their petition at other diplomatic missions in Monrovia but were stopped by officers of the Liberia National Police for failing to obtain a permit to protest on public streets.

Despite the obstruction, the group expressed a willingness to follow legal procedures. "We will not let this setback deter our spirit," Nebo said. "Even though we have written the Ministry of Justice multiple times requesting a permit with no response, we will go back, follow the right process, and return to show our solidarity."

As of late Wednesday, neither the U.S. Embassy nor the Ivorian diplomatic mission in Monrovia had responded to the allegations.

Regional analysts have warned that actions perceived as foreign interference could heighten tensions and further strain relations within the Economic Community of West African States, or ECOWAS.

