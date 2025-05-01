Liberia: Bong Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris Defends $470k Projects

Gbarnga — Bong County Superintendent Loleyah Hawa Norris on Wednesday outlined more than $470,000 worth of infrastructure projects during a joint live radio simulcast, offering a sweeping update on ongoing development initiatives while addressing public criticism, fiscal challenges, and her long-term vision for the county.

Speaking to residents across multiple local stations on April 30, Norris emphasized her commitment to transparency, decentralization, and inclusive development. The superintendent responded directly to concerns raised by civil society organizations and segments of the media, calling for a more collaborative and less politicized approach to local governance.

Before assuming her current post, Norris was known for her grassroots activism and international advocacy, having served as Africa's female representative to the World Alliance of YMCAs. Her work in youth empowerment and community development across Liberia and abroad has earned her a reputation as one of the leading female voices in subnational governance.

Norris detailed a series of infrastructure projects underway or recently completed across Bong County. These include the construction of drinking water systems in Totota, Salala District, a new market in Lelekpayeah, and schools in communities such as Zankpayayeamak in Handii and Sangayama in Bomota. Additional projects include the renovation of commissioner compounds in Foequelleh and Suakoko, a new maternity waiting home in Yorwee, and the completion of the Ula Clinic in Bosen District. A new library is under construction in Konowolala, while an elementary school is being built in Malonkai. Norris also cited efforts to provide water access at Sirleaf Market in Gbarnga and to improve security by fencing the Gbarnga Administrative Building.

She noted that all these projects were vetted by the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission and aligned with community-identified priorities gathered through local consultations. Many of the initiatives, she added, involve reviving abandoned or neglected public facilities, in line with recommendations from the Public Accounts Committee.

One of the most talked-about projects is the planned construction of a presidential lodge in the county. The initiative has drawn criticism, with some describing it as extravagant. Norris defended the project, explaining that it was designed to support state protocol, particularly in light of President Joseph Boakai's declaration that he would no longer stay in hotels while visiting the counties. She stressed that other counties are building similar lodges, and Bong should not be left behind. The county has so far allocated $280,000 to the project, though the superintendent said completing the lodge to the expected national standard will require between $600,000 and $700,000.

Amid criticism surrounding financial management, Norris said her administration has undergone audits by the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission and other oversight institutions, all of which, she claimed, confirmed that county funds were being used responsibly. She pointed to cost-saving strategies, including sourcing furniture from China at a total cost of $30,000 and using duty-free privileges to minimize expenses. Norris said she welcomes investigative journalism but urged media institutions to engage constructively. "If there are issues, come to me directly so we can fix them," she said.

Norris also pushed back against what she described as disproportionate scrutiny from national and local media, arguing that Bong County is often unfairly singled out while other counties receive less attention for similar or worse practices. She warned that such politicization of development matters could undermine the county's progress.

Among the governance priorities outlined by the superintendent is the legal acquisition of land for all public infrastructure projects. She said her administration now ensures that every new development is backed by a deed, preventing future encroachments or private claims. She also expressed concern over rising security threats, including theft and vandalism at government facilities, and encouraged Community Watch Forums to submit proposals for support. Though acknowledging budget constraints, she said her office remains open to working with communities to improve public safety.

Despite her optimism, Norris admitted the county faces major funding and logistical hurdles. Completion of the new superintendent residence, for example, has been delayed due to ongoing furniture shipments. Moreover, she disclosed that Bong's share of the county social development fund--initially estimated at $6 million--was redirected for national-level needs.

Still, she maintained that she remains committed to maximizing the impact of the county's limited resources, relying on lobbying efforts and development partnerships. Her voice choked with emotion as she recounted visits to neglected areas like MNG, stressing her personal dedication to lifting Bong County to a higher standard of development comparable to counties like Nimba.

Looking ahead, Norris shared an ambitious five-year vision that includes the construction of a national convention center on more than 50 acres of land and the establishment of a juice-processing and cold-storage facility in partnership with the Bong County Health and Development Program. She also plans to prioritize road connectivity, job creation, and youth retention to reverse the trend of young people migrating to other counties for economic opportunities. "In five years, I want to see a peaceful, well-developed Bong County. Our youth should stay here, not run to Nimba," she said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In closing, Superintendent Norris called for unity among citizens, the media, and civil society. She encouraged journalists to act as partners in development and urged all residents to report wrongdoing through the proper channels rather than using public platforms to undermine progress. "Let us leave politics aside," she said. "If you see wrongdoing, speak up. But don't destroy what we are trying to build. Bong County deserves better--let's make it happen together."

Norris announced that the next County Sitting is scheduled for May, where updates on outstanding issues, including those related to District 2, will be presented. She encouraged citizens to submit project proposals through local leaders or the County Service Center and called on civil society organizations to continue tracking development progress through formal oversight mechanisms.