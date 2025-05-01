Somalia Denies Reports of Rift With Egypt, Reaffirms Strong Ties

1 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia May 1 — The Somali government has strongly denied media reports claiming a rift between Somalia and Egypt, reaffirming that their bilateral relations remain strong and deep.

In an official statement, the Somali government rejected claims that tensions had emerged between Cairo and Mogadishu, leading Egypt to suspend a military cooperation agreement signed in August 2024.

Somalia's Ambassador to Cairo and Permanent Representative to the Arab League, Ali Abdi Aware, stressed that the reports were misleading and baseless, insisting that relations between the two nations were progressing well.

The ambassador also dismissed allegations that the defense cooperation agreement, which was witnessed by the presidents of both countries, had been halted.

He emphasized Somalia's commitment to implementing the agreement's provisions, particularly in enhancing military collaboration with Egypt to support Somalia's efforts in combating terrorism and building defense capabilities.

Aware called on the media to verify information carefully and avoid publishing claims that could harm the relationship between the two countries. He also praised Egypt's historical role in supporting Somalia across political, security, economic, and cultural sectors.

