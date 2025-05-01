Somalia Suspends 20 MPs From Parliament Sessions Over Security Concerns

Mogadishu, Somalia — Somalia's Speaker of Parliament, Sheikh Aden Mohamed Nur (Madoobe), has temporarily suspended 20 Members of Parliament (MPs) from attending parliamentary sessions due to security concerns.

The decision, which was communicated through a letter issued by the Parliamentary Oversight Office on April 30, 2025, comes hours after chaos erupted in the Lower House during Wednesday's session, which failed to proceed.

In a statement, Speaker Madoobe emphasized that the move aligns with parliamentary procedures and is intended to address emerging security threats. The suspension is a precautionary measure as the country continues to face significant challenges regarding safety in government institutions.

The affected MPs will be temporarily barred from attending sessions, although the specific duration of their suspension has not been disclosed. The decision has sparked discussions within Somalia's political landscape, with some lawmakers expressing concerns about the implications for parliamentary operations.

This suspension comes at a time of heightened political crisis in the capital, where both Somali lawmakers are attempting to remove the Lower House speaker from office.

The lawmakers accused the speaker of unlawfully stripping MP Abib of his immunity for not attending the sittings for two parliamentary sessions, according to the House leadership.

The government has been facing challenges in the country's reform efforts, as the NCC meeting, which was expected to kick start today in Mogadish, was postponed to May 5.