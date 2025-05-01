Somalia Delays Key Political Talks Amid Widening Political Rift

Mogadishu, Somalia — A major political meeting between Somalia's federal and regional leaders has been postponed to May 5, officials said Wednesday, as tensions grow between Mogadishu and some of the country's Federal Member states.

The National Consultative Council (NCC) was originally scheduled to convene in the capital on Thursday. However, following discussions among top leaders, the meeting was pushed back to next week, according to Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre's office.

No reason was given for the delay, but sources close to the government told AFP that federal authorities are seeking to persuade Puntland and Jubbaland -- two regions that have boycotted recent talks -- to return to the negotiating table.

Earlier this month, Puntland reaffirmed its stance to stay away, accusing the federal government of straying from constitutional norms and demanding a renewed commitment to the rule of law.

The delay comes amid mounting pressure from international partners, who have urged Somali leaders to resolve key disputes and accelerate political, constitutional, and electoral reforms seen as vital to the country's stability.

The NCC serves as Somalia's highest political forum, bringing together the president, prime minister, and federal member state leaders to shape the country's path on governance and security.