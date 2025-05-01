Nigeria: Otti Is the Best Gov Since the Creation of Abia State - Nduwuisi

1 May 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The former President of Ohaneze Ndigbo in Madrid, Spain, and the Eze-Elect of Obohia Ndoki, Chief Ugochukwu John Nduwuisi, has lauded the performance of Governor Alex Otti, stating that his leadership has placed Abia State in the national spotlight.

Chief Nduwuisi described Governor Otti as the best the state has had since its creation. He made this statement on Thursday, May 1, 2025, at his country home in Obohia Ndoki, Ukwa East Local Government Area, while addressing newsmen.

According to Chief Nduwuisi, "We have never been fortunate to have a governor like His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti. Today, we are happy. If you visit Abia State, you'll see visible government presence everywhere. In four years, Abia will be admired and likened to Dubai."

He emphasized that the state's recent recognition is a result of Governor Otti's commitment to raising governance standards and his focus on economic and social development.

"The way our governor is driving development has gained attention due to its impact and focus," he said.

Highlighting key achievements, Chief Nduwuisi noted that many previously impassable roads in Aba and its environs have been rehabilitated within a short period.

"Many roads that were once unmotorable in Aba and nearby areas have been constructed by this administration," he added.

He further commended the governor for his silent but effective leadership style.

"This is a man who is committed to developing Abia without making noise. What you see are results, not rhetoric."

Chief Nduwuisi also praised Governor Otti for prioritizing the welfare of civil servants through the prompt payment of salaries and the clearance of all outstanding arrears and pensions left by previous administrations.

"Today, Abia civil servants are happy. All the salary and pension arrears owed by the past administration have been paid under Governor Otti's leadership."

Describing him as the best in financial management and public administration, Chief Nduwuisi called on other governors to emulate Otti's approach. He expressed optimism that, at the current pace, Abia State would experience massive infrastructural transformation over the next eight years.

He concluded by urging all Abians to support Governor Otti in building a prosperous, progressive, and developed state.

