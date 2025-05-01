Liberia: LMDC Suspends Vacuum Therapy Services At Fortune Skincare

Monrovia — The Liberian Medical and Dental Council (LMDC) has suspended vacuum therapy procedures at Fortune Skincare pending a full review of the facility's compliance with national health regulations.

The LMDC stated that while vacuum therapy is a non-surgical cosmetic procedure, it must be performed by trained professionals with adequate knowledge of human anatomy, CPR and first aid, and adherence to safe suction practices and infection control.

The use of such equipment also requires prior certification by the Liberia Medicines and Health Products Regulatory Authority (LMHRA).

Under current regulations, all vacuum therapy services must be supervised by a qualified medical doctor to manage potential complications, according to LMHRA.

Following the suspension, Fortune Skincare has submitted documents for review, including operator qualifications, and is cooperating with the LMDC and LMHRA to meet the required health and safety standards.

The LMDC affirmed its commitment to protecting public health and ensuring that all medical and therapeutic procedures offered in Liberia are safe, ethical, and properly regulated.