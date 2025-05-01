Kenya: Atwoli Urges Social Media Regulation to Curb 'Unpatriotic Voices', Sparking Outrage Online

1 May 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — COTU Secretary General Francis Atwoli has sparked a fresh online storm after urging President William Ruto to regulate social media in Kenya, citing China as an example.

Speaking during Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Gardens--attended by the President and other top leaders--Atwoli said regulating social media would help silence unpatriotic voices and promote national stability.

His remarks come at a sensitive time, with the government under fire for allegedly targeting online critics. Several youth activists were reportedly arrested or forcibly disappeared following the June 25 Gen Z protests against the Finance Bill.

Atwoli's call has drawn swift backlash online, with many accusing him of backing efforts to stifle freedom of expression.

