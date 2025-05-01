press release

The Government of Portugal, through the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, is announcing a €2.5 million contribution to Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance (Gavi) for the period 2026-2030. This 54% increase in Portugal's contribution represents a significant reinforcement of the country's investment in this international organisation and its commitment to the advancement of Global Health.

By contributing to the strengthening of vaccination programmes--particularly in Portuguese-speaking African countries--and by deepening its collaboration with Gavi, the Portuguese Government aims to promote broader immunisation coverage, disease prevention, and stronger health systems as part of a path towards sustainable development and equity in access to healthcare.

This donation and initiative are part of Portugal's broader strategy to reinforce international partnerships that help reduce health inequalities. The Portuguese Government recognises Gavi's crucial role in expanding equitable access to vaccines and improving child health indicators and considers it essential to sustain and strengthen this joint effort, especially in more vulnerable contexts.

Portugal thus reaffirms the value of international cooperation in building a more resilient and inclusive world, strengthening the conviction that disease prevention and the fight against preventable illnesses are essential pillars in safeguarding global wellbeing.

Minister of Health, Ana Paula Martins, stated:

"This contribution is a meaningful step in reinforcing sustainability, equity, and access to healthcare for many people around the world. It also promotes the essential work of disease prevention and health system strengthening."

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Paulo Rangel, emphasised:

"It is of strategic importance for Portugal to support the strengthening of international mechanisms and organisations that work to promote collective wellbeing and defend global health. Portugal emphasises the importance of cooperation, solidarity and partnership with Gavi helping to achieve its core priorities."

Over 25 years, the Vaccine Alliance has remained adaptable, responding rapidly to country needs and global emergencies, seizing opportunities for impact, and maintaining efficiency, resilience and sustainability.

José Manuel Durão Barroso, Chair of the Gavi Board, expressed his gratitude:

"We warmly welcome and deeply appreciate Portugal's increased and renewed commitment to Gavi. This support, a 54% increase compared to previous contributions, is a testament to Portugal's dedication to health equity and its vision for a healthier, fairer world."

Sania Nishtar, CEO of Gavi, welcomed the news:

"We thank Portugal for this increased commitment to Gavi, which sends a clear signal on the importance of immunisation as a critical investment for our collective health, stability, and security. A fully funded Gavi will be able to save more lives, respond to more outbreaks and deliver more economic benefits than at any time in our history: this pledge from Portugal has brought us one step closer to this goal.

Notes to Editors

About Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance

Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance is a public-private partnership that helps vaccinate more than half the world's children against some of the world's deadliest diseases. The Vaccine Alliance brings together developing country and donor governments, the World Health Organization, UNICEF, the World Bank, the vaccine industry, technical agencies, civil society, the Gates Foundation and other private sector partners. View the full list of donor governments and other leading organisations that fund Gavi's work here.

Since its inception in 2000, Gavi has helped to immunise a whole generation - over 1.1 billion children - and prevented more than 18.8 million future deaths, helping to halve child mortality in 78 lower-income countries. Gavi also plays a key role in improving global health security by supporting health systems as well as funding global stockpiles for Ebola, cholera, meningococcal and yellow fever vaccines. After two decades of progress, Gavi is now focused on protecting the next generation, above all the zero-dose children who have not received even a single vaccine shot. The Vaccine Alliance employs innovative finance and the latest technology - from drones to biometrics - to save lives, prevent outbreaks before they can spread and help countries on the road to self-sufficiency. Learn more at www.gavi.org and connect with us on Facebook and X (Twitter).