Tanzania: 3 Million Tonnes Food Storage By 2030 in Pipeline

1 May 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

DODOMA: THE government has unveiled an ambitious plan to construct warehouses and silos with the capacity to store three million tonnes of food over the five-year period from 2025/2026 to 2029/2030, as part of efforts to strengthen national food security.

Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Mr David Silinde, made the announcement yesterday in the National Assembly, noting that significant progress has already been made.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, the government completed the construction of 20 modern village-level warehouses with a combined capacity of 47,000 tonnes.

The newly built warehouses are located in Dodoma, Babati, Tabora, Kigoma, Ruvuma, Simiyu, Mtwara, Geita, Mwanza and Morogoro regions.

Mr Silinde was responding to a question from Tunduru South MP, Daimu Mpakate (CCM), who inquired about the government's plans to build food storage infrastructure in rural areas.

"Recognising the critical role of warehouses and silos in enhancing food security, the government is currently conducting an assessment to identify both public and private storage facilities," said Mr Silinde.

He added that upon completion of the assessment, the government will issue investment guidelines to support the development and modernisation of food storage infrastructure across the country

