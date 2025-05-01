Rwanda: Taxi Motorcyclists Could Soon Pay Lighter Traffic Fines

Taxi motorcycle riders could soon pay lower traffic fines, following a proposed reduction from Rwf25,000 to Rwf10,000, along with an extension of the payment period.

The changes are part of a new road traffic bill approved by the Cabinet on April 17. The bill has yet to be tabled before Parliament.

The announcement was made on Tuesday, April 30, during a meeting held at Kigali Pelé Stadium that brought together thousands of motorcycle operators and representatives from Rwanda National Police, Rwanda Utilities Regulatory Authority (RURA), Ministry of Infrastructure, and the City of Kigali to discuss issues bogging down efficient taxi-moto services and improvements needed to fix them.

Speaking at the event, Olivier Kabera, the Minister of State in the Ministry of Infrastructure, said the changes were aimed at easing financial pressure on riders while encouraging safer behavior on the road.

"We knew that you were not happy with a short payment deadline," Kabera told the taxi-moto riders.

"We have extended it from 3 to 30 days. But even as we make it easier for you to pay fines, we urge you to drive responsibly. Many of the traffic violations we see today are due to inexperience and recklessness."

In the previous regulations, the fines had to be paid within three days of issuance, with penalties applied for delayed payments. Riders often complained that the short payment period forced them into debt or significantly affected their daily income.

Inspector General of Rwanda National Police, CG Felix Namuhoranye, reiterated that once the new bill is passed, no motorcycle rider will pay more than Rwf10,000 in fines for a traffic violation.

"We are reducing the burden on your work, but we also expect you to support us by respecting traffic rules," Namuhoranye told the motorcyclists.

The changes were welcomed by riders, who said the previous high fines and a very short payment period made it difficult to earn a living.

Jean Bosco Uwizeyimana, a rider based in Remera, said the new proposed changes gave him a sense of relief and hope.

"I once paid Rwf25,000 just for making a turn in a wrong place. That was almost all I had earned in five days," Uwizeyimana told The New Times.

"Now with a Rwf10,000 fine and more time to pay, I feel that the leaders have been considering our daily reality."

He added that there is a need to address instances where riders are fined unfairly, especially in situations where there are no traffic cameras or police officers present to verify the circumstances of an offense.

He added that the city needs to establish more designated parking stations for motorcycles, as they are often forced to drop off passengers in undesignated areas and end up being fined due to the lack of proper parking spaces.

Eric Ndayisaba, a taxi-moto rider operating in Kicukiro District, said the extension of the fine payment period is a welcome change that will ease the financial pressure riders often face.

He noted that under the current law, many riders struggle to pay the fine within just three days.

"We used to get fined and, if we couldn't pay on time, we'd face extra charges on top of the original fine. With 30 days now, we will have time to plan, work, and pay without rushing or having to borrow."