Egypt: Petroleum, Environment Ministers Discuss Carbon Emissions Reduction in Egypt

1 May 2025
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Petroleum and Mineral Resources Karim Badawi and Minister of Environment Yasmine Fouad held a joint meeting to review and discuss Egypt's comprehensive study on carbon capture and storage (CCS). The meeting, held at the Ministry of Petroleum headquarters, included senior officials from both ministries and climate experts.

The meeting comes as part of the national effort to integrate environmental sustainability with industrial development, in line with the directives of the National Council for Climate Change. The ministers emphasized the importance of CCS technology in reducing greenhouse gas emissions, improving the competitiveness of Egyptian exports--especially with the EU's upcoming Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)--and supporting Egypt's 2050 National Climate Strategy.

Key points discussed included the environmental impact of CCS projects, international case studies, and a proposed business model tailored to Egypt's needs. The study was presented by Dr. Rehab El-Maghraby of Suez University, under the Climate Finance Systems Transformation Project led by the Ministry of Environment.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

