Nigeria: Don't Sow Discord Between Alaafin, Ooni, Aide Tells Bloggers, Commentators

Bloggers and online commentators have been told to redirect their energies towards supporting Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade and the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi to address the relevant issues confronting the people of Yorubaland rather than causing disaffection between the two monarchs.

LEADERSHIP recalls that controversies have trailed the refusal of the Alaafin to stand up while greeting the Ooni at a recent event that held in Ibadan, Oyo State on Tuesday.

A statement signed by the Personal Assistant to the Alaafin, Rev'd Dr. Kolade Oladele, described the latest debates as unhelpful in the series of such manufactured to distract and detract from important issues requiring the energy and focus of the Yoruba people.

"The latest instalment in a series of manufactured debates is an unhelpful exercise that distracts and detracts from the truly important issues to which sons and daughters of Yorubaland should devote their energy and focus.

"At a time when our people face profound socio-economic and security challenges, it is incumbent on all of us - leaders, youths, traditional institutions, and citizens alike- to rise above pettiness and prioritise the work of uplifting our communities.

"The welfare of our people, the protection of lives and property, the empowerment of our youth population, and the revitalisation of traditional values for development- these are the matters that truly deserve attention," Oladele said.

He added that Alaafin Owoade remains unwavering in his commitment to these priorities and believes in a future of collaborative progress and views synergy between traditional institutions as a vital pillar for stability and advancement in Yorubaland.

"The Alaafin holds the Ooni of Ife and all custodians of Yoruba heritage in high regard, and is deeply committed to working hand-in-hand with them to chart a new path of unity, justice, and sustainable development across our land," Oladele maintained.

He further emphasised that the forebears understood the weight of royal responsibility and the sacred duty to protect, unite, and lead with dignity.

"His Imperial Majesty embraces this legacy with humility and honour. He will not be drawn into performative gestures or public spectacles that reduce the gravitas of Yoruba monarchy to fodder for digital sensationalism," the statement added.

He called on the public to reject attempts to sow seeds of discord between the two influential monarchs but instead "join us in reimagining a Yorubaland where our traditions serve as catalysts for progress, and where our revered thrones stand not in competition, but in purposeful cooperation."