Malawi/South Africa: Bafana Brace for Tough CHAN Qualifier Against Malawi

The two countries meet at the Republic Stadium in Lilongwe on Saturday, 3 May 2025 and Ntseki said the main objective is to find the back of the net away from home. After initially struggling to secure players, the coach is happy to have a team that he believes can compete over two legs.

"The good thing is that they are all here and we are ready to go. We just have to play a game in Malawi with a very clear understanding that a goal in Malawi will be very important for us," he said.

The coach said they have spent a considerable amount of time analysing their opponents and they are anticipating a tough clash in Lilongwe.

"Yeah, I think we have gone through the team that they've selected. Basically, they have selected all their best local players, and these are the players that are playing for the national team," he continued.

"Local players. These are the players that are playing in the AFCON qualifiers. These are the players that are playing in the World Cup qualifiers. So we are expecting a very tough team in Malawi, but I think we have done our homework and our players are looking forward to this game. So irrespective of whoever they have in camp, we also have to bring our A game.

"And our A game is more of a very good attitude, high level of determination, and high level of self-belief to say, we'll go into Malawi and implement our tactics, our approach, and come back with a point or come back with three points."

The team will return home on Monday, 5 May 2025 ahead of hosting the return match at Loftus Stadium in Tshwane on Sunday, 11 May 2025.