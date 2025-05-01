Namibia: African Horse Sickness Outbreak Confirmed in Namibia

The Directorate of Veterinary Services in the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform has announced the outbreak of African horse sickness in various parts of the country.

A statement issued by the ministry on Wednesday indicated that about 25 confirmed cases have been reported from the state veterinary districts of Otjinene, Windhoek, Okahandja, Omaruru, Gobabis and Mariental.

African horse sickness is an infectious but noncontagious viral disease that commonly affects horses, mules and donkeys and is characterised by alterations in the respiratory and circulatory functions.

Its symptoms include sudden death, coughing, froth from the nose, enlarged lymph nodes and fever.

The statement says measures to control and prevent the further spread of the disease have been put in place with immediate effect, in line with the Animal Health Act 1 of 2011.

These include the quarantine of the affected establishments, while movement of horses and donkeys within or in and out of the veterinary districts with suspected or confirmed outbreaks, will only be allowed under the cover of a veterinary movement permit on condition that they have received their full vaccinations.

"Owners are advised to vaccinate their horses using a registered polyvalent African horse sickness vaccine according to the manufacturer's recommendations, and horse owners are advised to stable their horses at night and other equines in insect-proof stables," it reads.

The public is also reminded that no person may move horses or donkeys within the country unless a movement permit is obtained in line with the law.

The directorate urged horse owners to report any suspicious or confirmed case of the disease to the nearest state veterinary office as required by law.