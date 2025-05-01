Namibia: All People's Party Is Dead - Vice President Shuumbwa

All People's Party (APP) vice president Erastus Shuumbwa says his party is now dead as many people have resigned from it.

Shuumbwa has been suspended from his position as vice president of the party as of May. He was accused of being part of a new party.

Now that he is on suspension, he is unable to attend the party's elective congress at Rundu this weekend.

Speaking to The Namibian on Thursday, Shuumbwa said some party leaders labelled him as an "intruder".

"APP is dead. It is completely dead, I am saying this without fear or contradiction. APP is dead. As we speak, in the north, they have absolutely nothing. People have resigned. They took two people from the north to the congress, vulnerable people who cannot speak for themselves. They are completely dead. The ship is sinking," he said.

Asked whether he is still part of the party, Shuumbwa responded, "I can't say I am still part of APP but yes, I am still a member of parliament but the position in the party that I am holding is going to be scrapped from me," Shuumbwa said.

He said the party attempted to remove him from parliament after the death of party president Ignatius Shixwameni in November 2021.

"They were driving a tribal agenda. The party has its owner. I have been like a driver driving another person's car," he said, adding that he had never exercised presidential power since Shixwameni's demise.

"Someone else was exercising those powers," Shuumbwa said.

He said the past two years have been a difficult journey for him.

"It was not a good environment for me. They don't respect the party's constitution," he said.

Shuumbwa is expected to appear before the APP's disciplinary hearing next week.

Contacted for comment on Friday, party chairperson Linus Muchila said the party will pronounce itself at the official opening of congress on Thursday.