Nigeria: Tunga Residents Push for Healthcare Reform After a Pregnant Woman's Tragedy

When a youth leader's sister, Hajara, died during childbirth, he vowed that no other family in Farm Centre Tunga will suffer the same fate. That night of loss became the spark that led to a community-built Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) that now saves lives.

Yakubu M. Wakili, the community leader of the community noted that, "we have seen zero maternal deaths in the past year. That's how impactful this [new] centre is."

Farm Centre Tunga, a peri-urban community in Niger State, lacked a functioning health facility. Residents were forced to seek costly care in distant private clinics or government facilities.

The tragedy of Hajara, who died in labour due to delayed care, inspired action. With support from the Community and Social Development project (CSDP), the community secured ₦18 million in government intervention and raised an additional ₦6 million, which resulted to the establishment of the PHC. Classified as a Level 2 facility, it now serves hundreds of people monthly, drastically reducing maternal and child mortality. Its central location means residents walk only 2-10 minutes to access care.

"When my son convulsed from malaria, I ran with him to the centre," said Samira Mustapha. "A nurse saved his life. Before, we had no chance."

Esther John, a mother of three, also praised the speed of immunisations in the PHC "Now, my children don't miss their shots.

"I used to walk long distances for antenatal care," Hasiya Yusuf, another resident, said. "Now, it's just nearby. It's changed everything."

Adamu Shu'aibu Kuta, the officer-in-charge explains that "this facility has brought hope, but we still need beds, a microscope, and security fencing. With more support, we could do so much more."

The PHC has improved health-seeking behaviour, increased immunisation rates, and improved antenatal attendance. However, despite being a Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF) focal PHC, it faces resource constraints, from limited beds, diagnostic tools, and space, which affect service delivery. The community-led effort to build the Farm Centre Tunga PHC aligns with the Nigerian government's Four-Point Health Agenda for 2023-2027, particularly its push for efficient, equitable and quality health systems under the second pillar.

This is hereby a call to the government, stakeholders and concerned authorities to:

Support the clinic with more beds and equipment.

Provide a microscope and more equipment for accurate diagnostics.

Fund an expanded ward and perimetre fencing.

Encourage similar community-led initiatives across Nigeria.

"We have come far, but with more help, we can go even further", Kuta said.