Uganda: 'Call 112' World Premieres in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda — O Studios Entertainment has premiered a film, Call 112 by acclaimed director Usama Mukwaya at Acacia Mall. Call 112 exposes the threat that disinformation poses to stability.

The highly anticipated film, brought together in a partnership between Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung Uganda and South Sudan (KAS) and O Studios Entertainment, premiered at the Century Cinemax, Kampala.

This production features an outstanding ensemble cast including Mariam Ndagire, Peter Odeke (Queen of Katwe), Arthur Sewanyana (Damalie), Timothy Lwanga (Sanyu), and Radio Personality-turned-actor Ethan Kavuma, among others.

Set during a parliamentary election campaign in Kebambe West, it features James (Blair Koono), a cash-strapped university student and TikToker. James is approached by Albert (Kenny Rukundo) to use his TikTok account to reveal the 'dirty secrets' of outspoken MP Teopista Ndyanabo (Mariam Ndagire), who is seeking re-election as the representative for Kebambe West.

James is paid for each video targeting Ndyanabo that he shares on his TikTok account. In one of the videos, James targets Ndyanabo's family by questioning her children's paternity. As he becomes more entangled in the scandal, he realises that he is knee-deep in it when it is too late.

Speaking at the Premiere, Anna Reismann, the Country Representative of KAS Uganda and South Sudan, commended the team at O Studios Limited, led by the film director Usama Mukwaya for creating a film that is both entertaining and educational.

"This film clearly shows how disinformation spreads in the internet age. Now that influencers are the go-to sources of information for our youthful audience, the detractors are also looking at using them to sow conflict. Together with our partners at the Media Challenge Initiative (MCI), Call 112 will be used to inform and educate the young people in universities about the threats of disinformation in our society".

She added, "We will be publishing a comprehensive schedule on our digital platforms. We intend to ensure that several people can watch this film. You will be able to watch it both in the Cinema and at the MCI-Media Hub in Kabalagala".

The 2025 Global Risk Report by the World Economic Forum identifies both disinformation and misinformation as the leading short-term threats to global stability. "Disinformation plays a central role in undermining trust, increasing divisions, and threatening societal cohesion and governance", the report reads in part.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the same event, film director Usama Mukwaya noted that the spread of disinformation in this globalised world has risen to an extent that makes it impossible to verify the amount of information that they receive on their smartphones. "Since everyone is a potential victim of disinformation, I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to leverage my creativity and influence as a filmmaker to shed light on this phenomenon. 'Call 112' briefly tackles this pressing issue and its prevalence in society".

Key Cast

Mariam Ndagire, Blair Koono, Kenny Rukundo. It also stars other prominent film industry players like Peter Odeke (Queen of Katwe), Arthur Sewanyana (Damalie), Timothy Lwanga (Sanyu), Radio Personality turned actor Ethan Kavuma, among others.

Key Crew

Usama Mukwaya - Director

Meddy Sserwadda, Usama Mukwaya - Writers

Alex Ireeta - Cinematography

Hadijah Nakajanko - Producer

Production Company: O Studios Entertainment.