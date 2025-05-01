Rwanda: What Cardinal Kambanda's Participation in the Papal Conclave Means for Rwanda

Cardinal Antoine Kambanda's participation in the upcoming papal conclave marks a historic milestone for Rwanda and a moment of national pride, according to Father Vedaste Kayisabe, Secretary General of the Council of Catholic Bishops in Rwanda.

"Having a cardinal involved in the universal governance of the Church means the Rwandan Church is now represented at the highest level. We are now informed and engaged in global Church affairs. This level of visibility did not exist before," Kayisabe told The New Times.

Cardinal Kambanda, the Archbishop of Kigali, will be among 138 cardinals under the age of 80 eligible to vote in the conclave set to begin on May 7. The Vatican confirmed the date following the death of Pope Francis on April 21, aged 88, a day after Easter Sunday.

After a nine-day mourning period, cardinals from around the world will gather in the Sistine Chapel to elect the new Pope, the spiritual leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics.

Rwanda's voice in the global church

Reverend Father Deogratias Biabandi of the Byumba Catholic Diocese said Cardinal Kambanda, like every other cardinal, is eligible for election as pope--though not through politics or campaigning, but through the guidance of the Holy Spirit.

"The papal election is not a political process. It is guided by divine will and the inspiration of the Holy Spirit," he said.

Father Kayisabe emphasised that a cardinal's role goes beyond the title; they assist the Pope in steering the Church.

"Having one of our own among the cardinals is meaningful. It means Rwanda now has a voice and presence in the global Church," he said.

He added that Kambanda's role has strengthened the link between the local Church and the Vatican, making Rwanda more engaged and informed in global Catholic matters.

Asked about the possibility of Cardinal Kambanda being elected pope, Kayisabe acknowledged it was possible in theory--since all electing cardinals are also eligible to be elected--but considered it unlikely.

"He is still relatively new--five years into his role--and our Church in Rwanda is young compared to the older traditions in Europe, Asia, or the Americas. But if the Holy Spirit so wills, anything is possible," he said.

Leadership and Character

Kayisabe described Cardinal Kambanda as a man of integrity, organisation, and deep Gospel values. He is known for his collaborative leadership style and for maintaining strong relationships with fellow bishops and leaders across various sectors.

Father Biabandi agreed that while Kambanda's participation in the conclave may not structurally change how the Church operates in Rwanda, its symbolic value is significant.

"There may not be drastic changes locally, but having a Rwandan cardinal in the conclave is historically important. If he were to be elected Pope, it would be an extraordinary moment," he said.

Biabandi recalled being a schoolmate of Kambanda, though they were in different classes. He also recalled a personal encounter between 1997 and 1999 in London, while Biabandi was studying at the Catholic University of Leuven in Belgium and Kambanda was pursuing his PhD in Rome.

"We met in London, shared tea in the park, and discussed life and ideas. He was humble, generous, and deeply thoughtful. He had an international outlook but remained grounded in his Rwandan identity," Biabandi said.

He added that Kambanda had long expressed a desire to return to Rwanda to serve, especially after the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi. "He believed Rwanda needed well-educated, well-prepared people to help rebuild the nation and the Church."

Biabandi praised Kambanda's openness, hospitality, and his work with youth and marginalised groups. "He has always been intelligent, hardworking, and compassionate. Even in school, he helped others succeed."

Africa's growing role in the church

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Religion By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

With 18 African cardinals participating in the conclave, Biabandi noted that the continent is demonstrating its growing spiritual maturity and faith.

"Africa has reached a level where its leaders can contribute meaningfully to the universal Church," he said, adding his gratitude to missionaries who first evangelized the continent. "Despite past hardships, our people have kept the faith and remain open to the Holy Spirit."

Cardinal Kambanda, Rwanda's first cardinal, was appointed by Pope Francis on October 25, 2020. Born on November 10, 1958, in Nyamata, he fled with his family to Kenya at a young age, where he completed his early education. He later returned to Rwanda, attending the Junior Seminary in Rutongo and the Saint Charles Borromeo Major Seminary in Nyakibanda.

Ordained a priest in Kigali by Pope John Paul II on September 8, 1990, Kambanda has since risen through the Church's ranks to become one of the most prominent Catholic leaders on the African continent.