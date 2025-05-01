Namibia: Lüderitz Mayor Removed From Crayfish Activities

Lüderitz mayor, Phil Balhao says he has been instructed by crayfish festival board of trustees chairperson Alex Gawanab that he has been removed from all programmes for this year's event.

Balhao on Facebook says "the Lüderitz Town council, as the custodian of the crayfish festival, has been deadlocked in an ongoing dispute regarding the validity and financial accounting of previous festivals".

"As this fiduciary duty and due diligence is the combined responsibility of the council, this has led to the council withholding the transfer of funds to the board until these pending matters have been resolved and overcome with a clear way forward," he adds.

Balhao mentions in his statement that three councillors are allegedly being threatened with legal action.

"The council has sought legal advice and this has further strengthened the resolve of the council to address these long standing issues once and for all," says Balhao.

"It's due to this ongoing dispute that 'the board have reserved their right' to bar me from this year's programme".

Gawanab told The Namibian he first has to consult with the board before he can comment on the matter.

"I have no comments at this time."