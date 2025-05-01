Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Congratulates New Canadian Prime Minister

1 May 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Wednesday extended her congratulations to newly elected Canadian prime minister Mark Carney.

Canada's federal elections were held on 28 April. He replaces Justin Trudeau and is Canada's 24th prime minister.

In her congratulatory message, Nandi-Ndaitwah said the outcome reflects the confidence of the Canadian people in the vision of the Liberal Party for the future.

"Namibia and Canada share a longstanding relationship founded on mutual respect, democratic values, and bilateral cooperation. I look forward to working with prime minister Carney to further strengthen our bilateral relations and collaborate on global issues

such as climate change, economic development, and the promotion of multilateralism, peace and security," she said.

She said under prime minister Carney and the Liberal Party, Canada will continue to play a pivotal role on the international stage.

"I anticipate continuous fruitful collaboration between our nations on matters of mutual concern," she said.

