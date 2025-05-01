Africa: AU Lifts Sanctions Against Gabon After Political Transition Review

Addis Ababa — The Peace and Security Council (PSC) of the African Union (AU) on Wednesday announced the reinstatement of Gabon to the union's family.

Gabon's reinstatement came after the council in its 1,277th meeting reviewed the country's political transition and processes, which were found to be "generally successful," PSC Chairperson Rebecca Amuge Otengo said in a briefing.

Otengo said as a result, the AU has lifted all sanctions and welcomed Gabon back to its full participation in the union's activities.

Gabon was suspended from the AU following the unconstitutional change of government on Aug. 30, 2023.

"It is with great honor and pride that I announce to the Gabonese people, on behalf of Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema, President of the Republic, Head of State, Gabon's return to the great African family," declared Gabonese Foreign Minister Regis Onanga Ndiaye from the AU headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The removal of these sanctions allows Gabon to reclaim its position within the African community and extend its participation internationally, the minister emphasized.

Gabon can now actively engage in major international meetings organized by the AU and its partners.

Following the coup on Aug. 30, 2023, which brought General Brice Clotaire Oligui Nguema to power, Gabon faced several sanctions, including those imposed by the AU.

The country has since returned to constitutional order after a recent presidential election, in which transitional leader Nguema secured a landslide victory with 94.85 percent of the vote.

The official inauguration of the president-elect is scheduled for May 3 in Libreville, the capital of the Central African country.