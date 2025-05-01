South Africa: Joshlin Smith Judgment Due Friday After Defence Says State Failed to Prove Case Beyond Reasonable Doubt

The accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial will learn their fate on Friday. If found guilty they face life sentences.

The accused in the Joshlin Smith kidnapping trial will learn their fate on Friday. If found guilty they face life sentences.

The counsel for Joshlin Smith's mother, Racquel Smith, better known as Kelly, has cast doubt on the evidence of evangelist Nico Coetzee, who claimed she revealed plans for her six-year-old daughter as far back as August 2023.

Smith's lawyer, Rinesh Sivnarain, claimed that while a conversation between Smith and Coetzee may have taken place, his evidence is extremely unlikely, and that by applying the caution rule, the court cannot accept his evidence on that basis, risking a false conviction.

This was part of the closing arguments presented on Wednesday, 30 March by Sivnarain to have his client cleared of charges of kidnapping and trafficking in persons arising from the disappearance of Joshlin from the Middelpos informal settlement in Saldanha Bay on 19 February 2024.

According to Coetzee's evidence, heard on 12 March 2025 in the Western Cape High Court sitting in Saldanha Bay, in August 2023, Smith allegedly revealed to him her plan to sell her children.

Coetzee's evidence is a crucial aspect of the prosecutors' case as it supports that of State witness Laurentia Lombaard, who claims...