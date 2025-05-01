Mozambique: Mozambican Security Forces Used 'Reckless and Unnecessary Force' to Quell Poll Protests - - Amnesty Report

In a new report, Amnesty International has exposed the scale of human rights violations that unfolded in Mozambique following its 2024 election.

On 21 October 2024, regions of Mozambique were gripped by violence as the country's security forces responded with force to mostly peaceful protesters challenging the result of the 9 October elections. Telecommunications companies restricted access to the internet or shut it down completely for days on end.

The violence continued for three months, resulting in many deaths and injuries, and the arbitrary arrests of peaceful protesters, journalists, bystanders and minors.

In its latest report, Amnesty International concluded that Mozambican security forces used reckless and unnecessary force to crack down on the protests, violating the human rights of thousands of Mozambican citizens.

Amnesty, which monitors, documents and reports on human rights issues, launched the report, Protest Under Attack: Human Rights Violations During Mozambique's Post-2024 Election Crackdown, at a media briefing on Wednesday.

Through eyewitness testimonies and analysing 105 videos and photographs posted on social media, the report documents how security forces fired live ammunition, rubber bullets and tear gas at civilians, conducted arbitrary arrests and targeted journalists.

Khanyo Farise, Amnesty International's deputy regional director for east and southern...