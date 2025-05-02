Sudan - UN Rights Chief Appeals for Greater Protection of Civilians in Besieged El Fasher

More than 500 civilians have been killed in North Darfur state, Sudan, over the past three weeks, the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Thursday.

"The horror unfolding in Sudan knows no bounds," Volker Türk said in a statement calling for an end to the war between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and former ally the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), now in its third year.

He noted that three days ago, the RSF launched coordinated attacks from multiple directions on the North Darfur capital El Fasher and nearby Abu Shouk camp, killing at least 40 civilians.

Fear of more bloodshed

This brings the confirmed number of civilians killed in the region to at least 542 in just the last three weeks, he said, although the actual death toll is likely much higher.

"My fears are all the greater given the ominous warning by the RSF of 'bloodshed' ahead of imminent battles with the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and their associated armed movements," Mr. Türk said.

"Everything must be done to protect civilians trapped amid dire conditions in and around El Fasher."

Stop the fighting

Furthermore, reports of extrajudicial executions in Khartoum state are also extremely disturbing, he added.

The High Commissioner said he has personally alerted both leaders of the RSF and SAF to the catastrophic human rights consequences of the war.

"These harrowing consequences are a daily, lived reality for millions of Sudanese. It is well past time for this conflict to stop," he said.

Diplomatic efforts continue

Meanwhile, the UN Secretary-General's Personal Envoy for Sudan, Ramtane Lamamra, was in Cairo this week where he met with senior Egyptian officials, including Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, to discuss the Sudan crisis.

"They shared the view that an inclusive Sudanese-led political path is needed to restore peace in the country, preserving the unity of Sudan, its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric, speaking on Thursday in New York.

Mr. Lamamra also exchanged views with Ahmed Aboul Gheit, the Secretary General of the League of Arab States, on coordinating efforts between the UN, the Arab League and concerned multilateral organizations to advance a lasting peace in Sudan.