Liberia: 'No Permanent Friend or Enemy' in Legislature,' Kogar Urges Reconciliation

Capitol Hill, Monrovia — Nimba County Senator-elect Samuel G. Kogar has declared that in Liberia's Legislature, loyalty is fleeting and alliances shift with interests, as he calls for reconciliation between the rival blocs of J. Fonati Koffa and Richard Koon.

Kogar, who led the breakaway bloc in the House of Representatives that backed Rep. Richard Koon's controversial election as Speaker, made the remarks Thursday, May 1, during a symbolic return to the Capitol ahead of the Senate's resumption from its first quarterly break.

"There is no permanent friend, and no permanent enemy in the Legislature," Kogar told jubilant staffers and reporters at the Capitol Building. "You and someone can be friends today, but when they interfere with your interests, the friendship ends."

His comments come just months after the Supreme Court ruled that both the removal of Speaker Koffa and the election of Koon were unconstitutional. Kogar was a central figure in the attempted leadership overhaul, which accused Koffa of budget manipulation, dishonesty, and obstructing an audit of legislative finances.

Despite the ruling, Kogar's defiance and visibility during the impasse earned him a reputation as the "Man of the Moment." Now transitioning to the Senate--often referred to as the "House of Elders"--he is positioning himself as a reconciler.

"Any negotiation or dialogue happening now should aim to bring peace," Kogar said. "In every fight, even if someone is wounded, they must be taken to the hospital and healed."

He urged legislative staffers to stay out of the political feud and instead offer sound advice to their bosses, stressing that Liberia's Legislature must prioritize unity and national development.

"All lawmakers are my friends, brothers, and sisters," he added. "I'm willing to work with everyone. But we must understand that disagreement is natural--we disagree, and we agree."

Backed by MDR, Endorsed by Unity Party

Kogar won the April 22, 2025, senatorial by-election in Nimba County on the ticket of the Movement for Democracy and Reconstruction (MDR), replacing the late political giant Prince Y. Johnson. He received strong backing from Vice President Jeremiah Koung, MDR's political leader, and support from the ruling Unity Party.

According to the National Elections Commission, Kogar secured 62,136 votes (52.08%), defeating independent candidate Edith Gongloe-Weh, who garnered 40,506 votes (33.95%).

His victory reinforces MDR's influence in Nimba and positions him as a key player in Senate politics.

"We Were Elected to Make Laws, Not Ride in Flashy Cars"

Kogar also took a swipe at lawmakers who, he said, prioritize personal luxury over legislative responsibility.

"We were elected to make laws that improve lives, not to drive flashy cars," he said. "The problem in this country is that one person wants to own what belongs to over a million people. That's why our leaders are not respected."

He warned that lawmakers risk losing the public's trust if they abandon their responsibilities for material gain.

"If we come here and suddenly start living lavishly, the people may not speak--but they are watching," he cautioned.

He urged citizens to speak truth to power and remind their elected officials that all Liberians have equal rights to opportunity and dignity under the 1986 Constitution.

Rejects Rumors of Traditional 'Shrine Power'

Kogar also addressed rumors that his political strength is tied to traditional spiritual powers, especially following a widely circulated video showing him stepping over the corpse of Prince Johnson during the campaign--a gesture some interpreted as a ritual act.

"I stood in church and declared that if I believed in any kind of fetish medicine, may I not win the election," he said. "I believe in the Almighty God. That's why I speak with boldness--I am not afraid. I only respect you."

He described the rumors as baseless and reaffirmed that his strength comes from faith and the trust of the Liberian people.