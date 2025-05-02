Liberia: Sando Johnson Appointed As President's Senate Liaison

Monrovia — President Joseph N. Boakai has appointed former Bomi County Senator Sando D. Johnson as his legislative liaison to the Liberian Senate, according to an official communication from the Executive Mansion.

The appointment was made Thursday, May 1, and confirmed in a letter signed by the president under reference number JNB/MOS/RL/2742/2025.

"I am pleased to inform you of your appointment as Legislative Liaison of the President to the Liberian Senate," Boakai wrote. "We trust that you will demonstrate utmost integrity, dedication and commitment and continued loyalty to the country in the discharge of your duty."

Johnson's appointment follows his controversial remarks during a May 1 appearance on Punch FM, where he launched a fiery defense of President Boakai and lashed out at critics of the administration.

"Beginning now, anyone who sits on a platform or in a gathering and insults President Boakai... I will insult you and the people supporting you," Johnson said during the broadcast.

The comments have sparked public backlash and renewed concerns over rising incivility in Liberian political discourse.

The legislative liaison role is a key advisory and coordination position, tasked with managing the president's legislative agenda and maintaining communication between the Executive Mansion and the Senate.

Political analysts are split on the implications of the appointment. Some view it as a reward for Johnson's loyalty to the president, while others argue it undermines the tone and decorum expected of public servants.

Johnson, who served two terms in the Liberian Senate, is no stranger to political firestorms but remains an influential figure in Bomi County and national politics.