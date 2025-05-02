Zimbabwe: Chamisa Decries Lecturers' Paltry Salaries, Promises a Pro-Workers Govt

OPPOSITION politician Nelson Chamisa has bemoaned the meagre salaries given to university lecturers, vowing to prioritise workers' issues once he takes charge.

University of Zimbabwe (UZ) lecturers have downed tools demanding a decent salary. A junior lecturer is taking home as little as $230 a month, which is not enough to cater for basic needs.

Poor remuneration is not only in the lecturers fraternity, as many of the country's professionals are earning not more than US$300 per month.

In a statement to officially mark the 2025 Workers Day commemorations, Chamisa described Zimbabwe as a country without work for many and hailed the country's citizens for their resilience.

"Workers have been plunged into slavery. Many workers are earning extremely low wages, rendering them working poor, basically putting them in the poverty bracket. Our teachers and nurses are suffering. The civil servants are struggling. Workers in general are without a decent living wage. University lecturers, who are currently on strike, are earning a paltry salary, an embarrassing $228 per month.

"Many workers have lost their pensions and face a difficult retirement future. Zimbabwean workers literally live, work and retire in poverty," Chamisa said.

He added that due to high unemployment and lack of government protection, many workers are stripped of their rights and freedoms, pushing many into survivalist informal employment without social security, income security or other labour rights.

The level of poverty in the working class, Chamisa said, has driven many professionals to seek better opportunities outside the country.

"The Next Government, our new government, will focus on restoring the dignity of workers and the strengthening of genuine social dialogue as a means of addressing the multiple problems that workers are facing.

"We will prioritise rebuilding the economy and public services in order to create employment opportunities for the many unemployed young Zimbabweans. We will end casualisation of jobs and stop job losses and retrenchments. Labour laws and practices shall be reformed in order to strengthen protection of freedom of association, expression and collective bargaining," added Chamisa.