Nigeria: May Day - Tinubu, Governors Pledge to Prioritise Welfare As Workers Decry Economic Hardship

President Tinubu described the Nigerian workers as the engine of the nation's economy and the secret to its growth.

President Bola Tinubu on Thursday said his administration remained committed to prioritising the welfare of Nigerian workers.

The president said this in a post on his official X handle to mark the 2025 Workers' Day, acknowledging the critical role of workers in national development.

"To every Nigerian worker, Happy Workers' Day. You are the engine of our economy and the secret to our nation's growth. Our administration has and will continue to prioritise workers' welfare. Together, we will make Nigeria great again.

"Here's to everyone - young and old, entrepreneur or employee, in the private or public sector - whose meaningful contributions help in no small way to the development of our homes, communities, and our dear nation. Happy Workers' Day, Nigeria," President Tinubu.

Abuja

Meanwhile, the Organised Labour has called on the federal government to ensure inclusiveness in policy making and guide against erosion of rights, such as free speech and association.

The President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero, made the call at the 2025 Workers' Day celebration held at the Eagle's Square, Abuja.

Mr Ajaero and the President of the Trade Union Congress, Festus Osifo, delivered a joint statement on behalf of the organised labour at the event.

The NLC President described May Day as not only a moment to honour workers' sacrifices, but also a platform to demand justice and accountability from those in public office.

He frowned at the alleged suppression of protests, and the erosion of the rights of workers by some agents.

According to him, workers have a duty to resist economic injustice, insecurity, and policies that undermine their dignity.

Speaking on the theme of the day, Mr Ajaero underscored the need for Nigerian workers to reclaim the civic space and resist policies that contribute to worsening economic conditions.

"Our theme this year - "Reclaiming the Civic Space in the midst of Economic Hardship - reflects the urgent need for citizens to protect democracy and push back against repression.

"The civic space, where Nigerians express their concerns and challenge injustices, is shrinking.

"If we fail to reclaim this space, the foundation of our democracy risks collapse," he said

Mr Ajaero, therefore, urged workers to unite and resist division, fear, and despair.

He also urged them to mobilise and organise for change, declaring that the right to demand better conditions is non-negotiable.

"Without workers, there is no society; without labour, there is no development. We must take our place in the fight for economic justice and democratic governance."

Speaking in the same vein, Mr Osifo said workers are the backbone of the nation--the educators, healthcare providers, builders, farmers, and innovators who sustain its economy.

He stressed the need for the labour to reclaim the civic space even in the midst of economic hardship.

Ebonyi

Governor Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi State announced a N10, 000 May-Day celebration gift to the workers in the state.

Mr Nwifuru made the disclosure at the occasion of the May-Day in Abakaliki, the state capital on Thursday.

The governor described the workers as the "engine room" of the government and pledged his continued support to their well-being.

"I will remain indebted to the workers in the state and under my watch, workers will remain symbols of excellency.

"Today's May-Day celebration is the reflection of workers' contributions to nation building.

"I understand the challenges you face. My administration is committed to tackling them. We are committed to promoting conducive Civic space for workers.

"We must stay together as partners in progress for a better Ebonyi," he said.

The Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Ogugua Egwu, and his TUC counterpart, Chidi Igboji, in a joint address commended Mr Nwifuru especially on the implementation of the N75, 000 minimum wage.

On the unions demand from the governor, they expressed worry about the delay to deploy shuttle buses to the state secretariat, Centenary city.

"The workers in the state are in serious need of improving housing projects due to the high cost of rent in the state. Provide more housing estates for our members.

"There is a need to increase the pension of retirees as it's obtainable in other parts of the country. Equip government offices in the secretariat among others," the Organised Labour Union added.

Enugu

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State hailed workers in the state for their sacrifices and industrial harmony in the state.

The governor stated this during the "2025 Workers Day Celebration" on Thursday in Enugu with the theme, "Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship."

Mr Mbah, represented by his Chief of Staff, Victor Udeh, said that he had always demonstrated commitment to the improvement of their welfare.

He said that his administration approved the promotion and conversion of over 2,000 workers who were successful in the 2024 promotion and interviews.

"I paid palliative even after the federal government and other states had stopped payment of N80,000 minimum wage to workers in the state including Local Government workers.

"I approved payment of gratuity upon retirement from the state public service, provision of Compressed Natural Gas buses for the benefits of Enugu State workers and other residents.

"We also restored power supply at the State Secretariat complex and introduced E-governance in the state bureaucracy," Mr Mbah said.

He explained that his administration could not considerately grow Enugu State into a $30 billion economy without a dedicated workforce.

"So, our development and glorious future that we envisioned require a collective work.

"On our part, we will continue to motivate our workers because a motivated workforce is a productive workforce," the governor said.

Speaking, the Chairperson of the NLC, Enugu Chapter, Fabian Nwigbo, said the minimum wage received by workers in Enugu did not contain consequential adjustment.

"We are so happy that Mbah gave Enugu workers minimum wage above national minimum wage but a minimum wage without a consequential adjustment is not complete.

"So, we are pleading with him to consider and direct that a consequential adjustment be part of minimum wage we receive.

"We are praying that he uses his good heart to consider our plight and direct that a consequential adjustment be paid to workers of Enugu State," Mr Nwigbo said.

He commended the governor for his numerous developmental strides, calling on him to ensure that after the pensioners' verification, the payment of gratuity arrears to all retirees comprising State, Local Government, Primary School, Parastatals and others commence without delay.

"We are also urging him to direct the payment of pension arrears to retirees of State parastatals, primary schools, and local governments.

"We are also appealing to him to approve the payment of domestic servant allowances for Deputy Directors and Directors using the N80,000 minimum wage, rather than the outdated N30,000;

"To reconsider and approve the commencement of annual leave allowance payments to workers as well as construction of low-cost housing for workers, given the housing deficit and high cost of rent in our State," he added.

On his part, the TUC Chairperson, Benneth Asogwa, added that the issue of consequential adjustment was an ingredient of the minimum wage.

"If you did not approve consequential adjustment, it is like a good food without salt as it gives the minimum wage the structure it deserves and make it a true salary.

"A singular amount for everybody is more of wage award but we trust in His Excellency and believe that in due time he will direct for consequential adjustment," Mr Asogwa said

He reiterated the workers' resolve to continue to support his administration by ensuring that the government policies and programmes aimed at taking Enugu State to an enviable height were diligently implemented.

Oyo

The Oyo State Council of the NLC says the state owned tertiary institutions, judiciary and some Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are yet to receive the new minimum wage.

The Chairperson of the Council, Kayode Martins, stated this during the 2025 Workers' Day celebration in Ibadan on Thursday.

Mr Martins said though, Governor Seyi Makinde had approved N80,000 as minimum wage in the state which have been paid to some, such approval requires the increment of subvention for some MDAs, state owned tertiary institutions and the judiciary for them to be able to pay the new wage.

"As we are talking some MDAs, judiciary and state tertiary institutions are finding it difficult to pay the increment in salary, as a result of the approval of N80,000 as new minimum wage, even the retirees have not been enjoying it too.

"We want the state government and other authorities to take note of this and act on it," he said.

Mr Martins, however, appreciated the Oyo State Government for paying N80,000 minimum wages, an amount higher than the one approved by the federal government for workers.

He further said that the new minimum wage was no longer enough for workers due to some policies of the government which had caused hardship to the workers and citizens.

The Chairperson said that the 2025 workers' Day celebration was to call the attention of the federal government to the hardship faced by workers and citizens in the country.

Also speaking, the Oyo State Chairperson of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Bosun Olabiyi-Agoro, said Nigerians are currently experiencing hardship due to policies of the Bola Tinubu led administration.

Mr Olabiyi-Agoro said the organised unions in the country would not relent in fighting for the rights of workers and citizens in the country.

He called on the government at all levels to prioritise education, welfare and protection of citizens.

He said the union would not act as antagonist to favourable policies of the government and would continue to provide useful advice to the government.

The Secretary of Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP), Oyo State Council, Olusegun Abatan, commended Mr Makinde for approving the review of pensions in the state.

Mr Abatan said that the review had placed the pensioners in Oyo State as one of the highest paid among pensioners in Nigeria.

Speaking, Mr Makinde, represented by his Deputy, Adebayo Lawal, pledged the commitment of government to the welfare of workers in the state and promised not to marginalise them in the scheme of things.

Mr Makinde, who reeled out his achievements to workers since assuming office to include prompt payment of salary, promotions among others, said the government would continue to support and create a conducive environment for workers to discharge their duties effectively.

"We are committed to eliminating the promotion backlog of workers and ensuring workers are given their dues," he said.

Kano

Governor Kabir Yusuf of Kano State said his administration has embarked on comprehensive reforms aimed at revitalising the civil service, pension management, and institutionalising continuous training for workers.

Mr Yusuf disclosed this on Thursday in his address at the May Day celebration held at Sani Abacha Stadium, Kano.

He described the celebration as a tribute to the historic struggle for workers' rights, dignity, and justice, noting that the day goes beyond a public holiday.

"Today is not merely a public holiday; it is a day rooted in sacrifice and the pursuit of justice, equity, and the dignity of labour," he said.

The governor recalled that Kano was the first state to host an official May Day event in 1980, under the late Governor Abubakar Rimi, and pledged to sustain that legacy through policies focused on the welfare of workers.

Mr Yusuf announced that the state government had adopted a new minimum wage of N71,000 for civil servants, placing Kano among the first states in the country to implement such a wage increase.

"Through deliberate and determined efforts, we have ensured that the new minimum wage in Kano State now stands at N71,000. This step is critical in boosting morale, reducing economic hardship, and enhancing productivity," he said.

The governor highlighted key initiatives targeting the revitalisation of the civil service, including institutionalising regular training and capacity building through workshops and partnerships with institutions such as the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON).

"These efforts are part of our broader strategy to modernise administrative processes and ensure that civil servants are equipped with the skills needed to meet contemporary governance demands," he said.

Mr Yusuf stated that his administration is also reviewing critical operational documents such as the Civil Service Rules, Financial Instructions, and the Scheme of Service to bring them in line with best practices.

According to him, the reforms are expected to improve productivity, enhance discipline, and streamline service delivery across government ministries, departments, and agencies.

The governor said similar reforms were being introduced in the pension system to ensure timely and equitable payments to retirees.

"Pension reform is not just an administrative task; it is a moral obligation to those who have served the state with honour," he said.

Mr Yusuf reaffirmed his commitment to transparency, professionalism, and the welfare of civil servants and pensioners, describing them as central to the success of government operations.

He called for the cooperation of all stakeholders in the public service to support the successful implementation of the reforms.

Niger

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger State dismissed rumours of a rift with the state's Deputy Governor, Yakubu Garba, saying they have a perfect and harmonious working relationship.

Mr Bago dismissed the rumours in an interview with journalists, shortly after his speech at the 2025 International Workers Day celebration in Minna on Thursday.

"We are a team and they can't break us. Our focus is on the goal and we will achieve it. A New Niger is possible," he said.

The governor, however, appreciated workers' sacrifices to the state and nation, thanking them for their perseverance and faith in government.

He commended teachers for their sacrifices and nationalism in ensuring children become important people in society because they are the backbone of the educational system.

He assured workers that the state government would work to ensure that civil servants got their entitlement after retirement on time.

Mr Bago announced that the state government was working with Chinese investors to establish electric vehicles companies in the state, making cars affordable for civil servants.

He thanked health workers for their patriotism and promised to improve their welfare.

The governor also announced plans to build 10,000 housing units for civil servants to make life easier for the workers.

Earlier, Idrees Lafene, Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Niger, commended Mr Bago for his worker-friendly policies, which had improved welfare of civil servants in the state.

"As we join workers across the globe to mark the 2025 International Workers' Day, we do so under a powerful theme: 'Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship."'

Mr Lafene, represented by Ibrahim Gana, the Chairperson of Trade Union Congress, listed achievements of the governor to include the implementation of the N80,000 minimum wage.

Others are resumption of gratuity payments, distribution of palliatives and gifts to workers, and payment of wage awards to civil servants.

He disclosed that the union resolved to confer the prestigious Worker Hero Award on the governor in recognition of his outstanding service to the working class and the people of the state.

Mr Lafene identified critical challenges that required urgent attention to include the implementation of promotions and annual step increments and payment of hazard, medical, and disturbance allowances for judiciary workers, among others.

He said labour was not an enemy but a partner in progress and demanded the implementation of a minimum pension policy to align with the N80,000 minimum wage.

He called for urgent revitalisation of decaying infrastructure in tertiary institutions, secondary schools, and healthcare facilities, and the review of the current policy on Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) retention by tertiary institutions.

Speaker of the Niger House of Assembly, Abdulmalik Sarkindaji, represented by Abubakar Gomna, emphasised the legislature's commitment to collaborative efforts with workers in the development of the state.

Mr Sarkindaji said the doors of the legislature were widely opened for workers to address their concerns and improve their welfare.

Ogun

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lauded President Bola Tinubu for his visionary leadership and commitment to transforming Nigeria's economy and labour force.

Speaking at the 2025 May Day celebration in Abeokuta, Mr Abiodun praised Tinubu's economic reforms, which he said have repositioned the nation toward growth and stability.

The governor noted that the May Day gathering highlights the enduring relationship between workers and government as partners in national development.

He credited Tinubu's policies for inspiring the Nigerian workforce to increased productivity and driving progress across various sectors.

Mr Abiodun said inflation is dropping, the naira is stable, and the economy is rebounding -- clear signs of Nigeria's upward trajectory under Tinubu's leadership.

"Asiwaju's policies have improved workers' welfare, competitiveness, and output," he said, hailing the President's role in strengthening the labour force.

He called on workers to support both federal and state governments in building a nation worthy of emulation and global respect.

The governor commended the Ogun chapters of the NLC and TUC for maintaining industrial peace over the past 15 months.

"I applaud all labour unions in Ogun for ensuring a protest-free, harmonious workplace environment," Mr Abiodun said.

He promised that the 2026 Workers' Day celebration would take place in a brand-new pavilion dedicated to honouring Ogun's workforce.

Highlighting achievements, Mr Abiodun said his administration has created a business-friendly climate attracting world-class investors to the state.

He affirmed continued support for retirees, revealing that N79.9 billion in pensions had been cleared for state and local council workers.

The governor added that over 5,000 affordable housing units have been delivered, alongside N8 billion in palliatives for workers and retirees.

"These funds eased the impact of PMS price hikes and reinforced our commitment to workers' welfare," he said.

Adamawa

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has appealed to Governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa State to implement the N70,000 minimum wage for Local Government workers in the state.

Emmanuel Fashe, the NLC Chairperson in the state, made the appeal during May Day celebration on Thursday in Yola.

Mr Fashe also urged the government to release the promotion results of Post Primary Education Board staff in order to boost effectiveness in service delivery.

He, however, condemned the hike in electricity tariff, noting that many residents were paying for the services they have not enjoyed on a monthly basis.

In his address, Mr Fintiri commended the NLC leadership in the state for working hard to ensure that the welfare of workers was duly approved.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Kaletafwa Farauta, a professor, said that the government had engaged with stakeholders for the implementation of the minimum wage in the state.

The governor said that his administration remains committed for timely payments of workers' salaries.

Mr Fintiri also confirmed his administration's plans to employ about 4,000 workers in the state and assured to remain committed to workers' welfare.

Rivers

The Administrator of Rivers States, Ibok-Ete Ibas, has reaffirmed his administration's commitment to workers' welfare and industrial harmony.

Mr Ibas made the remark during a state-wide broadcast in Port Harcourt on Thursday to commemorate the Workers' Day celebration.

He acknowledged the crucial role of workers in the development of the state and nation and expressed gratitude for their dedication, resilience, and patriotism, particularly in the face of challenges.

The administrator highlighted several initiatives aimed at improving workers' welfare, which included prompt payment of salaries and pensions.

He also mentioned the resolution of salary disputes, and implementation of a minimum wage for all government employees and those of the local government.

Mr Ibas disclosed plans to review the contributory pension scheme to address concerns and funding gaps.

He announced the launching of an upcoming two weeks leadership training programme to be organised for civil servants to enhance capacity and professionalism.

Mr Ibas assured workers that their welfare remained a top priority for the administration.

He emphasised the importance of workers in rebuilding trust and ensuring the smooth functioning of government services and the economy of the state.

Labour unions in Rivers called for improved economy for workers living standard

Meanwhile, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Rivers Council, called for policies that will improve the economic situation of the country in order to ensure enhanced living standards for workers.

The State NLC Chairperson, Alex Agwanwor, made the remark on behalf of the unions affiliated to Labour Congress during the 2025 workers day celebration in Port Harcourt, on Thursday.

Mr Agwanwor highlighted the demands of the Unions which included the immediate payment of pension arrears, implementation of the N32,000 minimum wage for pensioners, and payment of gratuities and death benefits without further delay.

"We are calling for the regulation and protection of e-hailing drivers, implementation of increments and promotions, and resolution of long-standing issues in the polytechnic sector," he said.

Mr Agwanwor appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reinstate the democratically elected Governor, Deputy Governor, and members of the Rivers State House of Assembly.

He stressed the importance of democratic governance and good working relationship with elected representatives.

According to him, the unions expressed disappointment over the imposition of taxes, increase in electricity tariff, and high cost of goods and services, which have further worsened the plight of workers.

"We urge the federal government to take measures to alleviate the suffering of citizens," he said.

Ondo

Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo State has assured workers in the state of adequate investments on their welfare for improved productivity.

Mr Aiyedatiwa stated this on Thursday in Akure at the 2025 Workers' Day celebration with the theme, "Reclaiming The Civic Space in The Midst of Economic Hardship".

The governor promised to build an inclusive and equitable workforce in which all cadres and categories of hardworking workers are valued and afforded the respect they deserve.

Mr Ayedatiwa, who said every role, task and contribution of workers matters, noted that his administration had strengthened and expanded the State Contributory Health Scheme to accommodate more beneficiaries and extend the privilege to the informal sector.

"We shall not sacrifice the welfare of our workers on the altar of politics.

"Our administration will always strive, within the limits of its resources, to ensure that workers welfare is given priority consideration.

"We shall build a more inclusive and equitable workforce in which all cadres and categories of diligent, hardworking and loyal workers get their regards as and when due.

"As we celebrate Workers' Day today, I implore our workers to reflect on the ideals of diligence, patriotism, industry, honesty, integrity, timeliness and professionalism.

"In line with your mantra of 'don't deliver short, don't deliver late' please endeavour to continue to raise the bar of service delivery.

"Our administration is determined to deliver dividends of good governance to the people of the state and you are a critical part of our delivery chain.

"You must neither lag nor lax. You must be resourceful and be able to prevent waste and leakages. Please, endeavour to upscale revenue generation and do not short-change government.

"On no account should you compromise the integrity of the Public Service. I urge you to continue to justify the government's huge investment in your welfare. I promise, our administration will never let you down," he said.

Earlier, Chairperson of the Nigeria Labour Congress(NLC) in the state, Ademola Olapade, commended the governor for his inclusive leadership, which continued to inspire hope and progress across the state.

He pledged the union's continued support for government's people-focused initiatives, especially those benefiting civil servants.

Mr Olapade thanked the governor for prioritising workers' welfare through the approval of the new minimum wage, 2024 promotions, and the recruitment of over 2,000 teachers.

Also, the Chairperson Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), Ondo State Council, Clement Fatuase, praised Mr Aiyedatiwa for his unwavering support for workers in the state.

The Head of Service, Bayo Philip, encouraged workers to give their best, assuring them of the government's genuine commitment to their welfare and well-being.

Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State commended workers' resilience, reiterating his administration's support for them.

Mr Sanwo-Olu gave the re-assurance at the 2025 Workers Day celebration with the theme: 'Reclaiming the Civic Space in Midst of Economic Hardship'.

The event was held on Thursday at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, Onikan Stadium.

He adopted speeches presented by labour unions and re-affirmed his administration's commitment to strengthening the state's workforce and delivering a more robust public service.

"I have listened to the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress (TUC); I understand your demands, I have adopted your speeches and we will continue to work as partners in progress.

"Workers taking home will be enough to take them home, our goal is to ensure that. We will continue to work on infrastructure that will make the lives of workers better.

"I thank you all for defying the rain and coming out to celebrate yourselves. You all deserve to be celebrated.

"Thank you for being an integral part of our government, I salute you all," the governor said.

He said that the 2026 May Day celebration would take place at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Surulere to accommodate the large number of workers in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that as usual, workers' turnout for the event was massive.

In spite of the rainfall, labour unions participated in a colourful march past as they wore customised T shirts, caps and 'ankara' fabrics of various colours.

The state Commissioner for Establishments and Training, Afolabi Ayantayo, and the state Head of Service, Bode Agoro, lauded Lagos State workers for dedication.

They highlighted various initiatives by the state government to improve staff welfare and provide a conducive work environment.

Meanwhile, the Lagos State Council of the NLC has urged the federal government to increase the state's allocation to cater for its high population.

The state NLC Chairperson, Funmi Sessi, made the call at the Workers Day celebrations.

"We use this medium to call on the federal government to give Lagos State more allocation because, as we are the most populous, we need more infrastructure.

"On daily basis, Lagos is the centre of unity for those who have been displaced from their states.

"The government continues to spend huge amounts of money in the state to provide security for all these people.

"It will be fair on the state to be given more allocation," she said.

The labour leader also appealed to residents of the state to pay their taxes to enable the government to provide necessary facilities that would benefit them.

Mrs Sessi said: "Out of 33 million Lagosians, only 100,000 or more pay; in fact, let us state it that it is only public servants that are paying taxes.

"Please, if you do not pay your taxes, do not hold this government responsible to come and give you many facilities; we are encouraging you to pay your taxes."

In his remarks, the state Chairperson of TUC, Gbenga Ekundayo, urged workers in the state to reclaim the civic space in line with the 2025 May Day theme.

Mr Ekundayo urged the workers to collectively echo their voices to allow unions to grow stronger.

"We echo the call to reclaim our civic space amid economic hardship.

"Civic space is not merely the right to gather or speak; it is the soul of democracy.

"Today, inflation is rising, jobs are shrinking, and insecurity looms; yet, in this bleakness, we stand tall, demanding our right to participate, to challenge and to engage," he said.

In spite of the rainfall, workers' unions marched in their various colourful attires to celebrate Workers Day.

Gombe

Governor Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State reaffirmed his administration's commitment to the welfare and well-being of workers in the state, as they celebrate the 2025 International Workers' Day.

Mr Yahaya said this on Thursday in a statement by his media aide, Ismaila Uba-Misilli, while felicitating the state's workforce on the occasion.

He commended workers for their resilience and contributions to the progress and development of the state.

The governor described workers as the engine room of governance and indispensable partners in the administration's quest to build a better state.

"Today, I salute the courage, commitment and passion of our workers. Your efforts continue to drive the transformation of our dear state and for that, we are truly grateful," the governor said.

According to him, the fact that Gombe is among the first to implement the national minimum wage is a clear demonstration of its belief in the right of every worker to earn a fair and decent wage.

"Despite economic challenges, we have sustained prompt and regular payment of salaries, pensions and other entitlements.

"We are also making concerted efforts to clear the backlog of inherited gratuities for both state and local government retirees," he said.

Mr Yahaya described the theme of this year's Workers' Day celebration, "Social Justice and Decent Work; Safety and Health of Workers," as apt.

According to him, this resonates strongly with his administration's focus on promoting occupational health, safety and overall worker well-being.

"I am proud of the progress we've made in creating a safe and enabling work environment across our public institutions.

"We will continue to prioritise initiatives that protect the dignity, health and productivity of our workers," he assured.

The governor expressed appreciation to the organised labour in the state, for its cooperation and commitment to industrial harmony, which has been instrumental in the administration's successes.

"My administration will continue to prioritise the interests of workers while promoting a culture of excellence, equity and good governance in Gombe," he said.

Meanwhile, the state council of NLC, has urged Mr Yahaya to ensure the implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers in the state.

Its Chairman, Yusuf Bello, made the demand while delivering his speech on Thursday at the Pantami Township Stadium, Gombe during the commemoration of the 2025 Workers' Day in the state.

Mr Bello said the appeal became necessary given the economic situation in the country which was affecting all workers, irrespective of levels.

He said it had become a concern that should be considered as it was the right of the LG workers to enjoy the new wage.

"While we sincerely commend your unwavering commitment and strong political will in advancing the development of our beloved state, we feel compelled to bring a few pressing issues to your attention.

"We are confident that, true to your characteristic determination, enthusiasm, and dedication, Your Excellency will consider these concerns with the aim of finding lasting solutions.

"Effective implementation of the N70,000 minimum wage for local government workers is essential, as it is a rightful entitlement.

"They endure the same economic challenges as their counterparts in the state workforce and should be treated accordingly," he said.

Mr Bello also appealed for an upward review in the monthly pensions of retirees at both the state and local government levels to help retirees cope with the rising cost of living.

He further advised the state government to recruit additional personnel or consider transferring manpower from the local government to the state civil service.

He emphasised that such would help in addressing the gap created in the state civil service as a result of retirements, transfers, and voluntary withdrawals from service.

Mr Bello commended the Yahaya-led administration's commitment to the welfare of workers in the state while assuring the state government of the council's support in achieving the desired goals of governance.

Osun

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State says he has approved a N4 billion bond for the payment of retirees under the contributory pension scheme in the state.

Mr Adeleke made this known in his speech at the Workers Day celebration at Fakunle High School, Osogbo, on Thursday.

He explained that the bond was for retirees in the state and local governments.

"I have just approved, through the Office of the Head of Service, the payment of bonds for retirees under the contributory pension scheme worth over N4 billion.

"Civil service parastatal, secondary schools, tertiary institutions, Uniosun Teaching Hospital retirees will get N2, 175, 280, 322.54 while N2, 098, 466, 528.87 will be given to local governments and primary schools retirees," he said.

Mr Adeleke said he was in tune with the high cost of living in the country, adding that he was aware of the economic situation.

The governor expressed commitment to the welfare of workers and residents of the state.

"As a sub-national government, we have been collaborating with the federal government to ease the burden of economic hardship.

"As a matter of policy, we have gone out of our ways to ensure the success of the federal government's efforts.

"We back the centre to reform the national economy and ease the burden on our people.

"At the state level, our government is repositioning the state economy to service the people. We are managing state resources in various ways that no sector is left behind.

"While we are not borrowing to fund governance, we have reduced the inherited state debt by over 40 per cent. The Debt Management Office confirmed this much in its recent reports," he said.

Mr Adeleke said that his administration was rebuilding the state economy to benefit the people, adding that "through the government's local content policies, our professionals, suppliers and artisans are fully engaged, Osun money is servicing Osun people."

Christopher Arapasopo, the chairman of the NLC, Osun Chapter, appreciated the governor for his rancour-free and workers' friendly administration.

He commended the governor for paying salary arrears owed by past administration, approving and paying promotion areas of workers, paying N75,000 as new minimum wage, among others.

Mr Arapasopo appealed for the provision of housing and vehicle refurbishing loan to workers, training and retraining of workers, and recruitment of more people into the civil service.

He said the 2025 Workers Day theme "Reclaiming the Civic Space in the Midst of Economic Hardship" was chosen as both a call to action and a rallying point for advocacy and change.

"This theme encapsulates the urgent need for workers to reclaim their rights, voices, and civic engagement in times of adversity," he noted

Nasarawa

The Speaker of the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, Danladi Jatau, has reaffirmed the commitment of the 7th Assembly to continue to provide robust legislations that will better the state workers' welfare.

Mr Jatau made the remark in a statement to mark the 2025 Workers Day, signed by his Press Secretary, Jibrin Gwamna and made available to journalists in Lafia on Thursday.

The speaker described workers as the engine room of the government.

He congratulated Nasarawa workers on the unique day, and further described them as "hardworking, understanding and patriotic citizens that deserve every support and motivation."

He commended the workers over their commitment to duty.

"I want to assure workers of full legislative support and partnership towards encouraging and supporting government to better their welfare at all times," he said

Mr Jatau acknowledged the patience and understanding of workers with the government at all times and called for more collaborative efforts for peace, unity and development of the state.

The speaker commended Governor Abdullahi Sule for the enhanced workers' welfare, training and retraining, prompt payment of salaries, pension and gratuity for retirees in the state.

He also commended the employment of casual workers into mainstream civil service, while acknowledging other achievements of government in the civil service.

"Hence the need for the Assembly to give more support and encouragement to the government to do more," he added

Mr Jatau acknowledged the workers' support to the government and called for a sustained and effective working relationship between the Labour Unions and government for the smooth administration of the state.

He urged workers to continue to work as a team and contribute positively to the development of the State.