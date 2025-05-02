Rwanda: Labour Minister Urges Youth to Save for Self-Employment

As Rwanda celebrated Labour Day on May 1, young people were urged to adopt a saving habit and work with financial institutions to build a foundation for self-employment and job creation.

"As you earn or generate income from your work, you should not spend it all," said Christine Nkulikiyinka, the Minister of Public Service and Labour on Thursday in Kigali at an event attended by hundreds of young entrepreneurs from across the country, along with representatives from the private sector and financial institutions, among others.

"You can build wealth collectively by saving and participating in the various saving schemes available. As long as you earn something, you can commit to saving. It's not about how much you earn; it's about the vision you have and your ability to act within your means."

The gathering marked International Labour Day, observed globally on May 1, celebrated in Rwanda under the theme, "Job Creation, Our Shared Priority."

The day was an opportunity to reflect on the collective responsibility of promoting employment, enhancing productivity, and advancing decent work for all. Minister Nkulikiyinka called on youth to step forward as active contributors to Rwanda's labour force.

"I encourage all of you to spare no efforts in your journey to become who you must be and who you are expected to be after being trained," she said.

"There are many young people like you who started with fewer skills than you have acquired and who have been able to make progress in what they are doing. You can do it as well, even better. It all takes personal commitment and discipline."

She also recognized the role of multi-sectoral collaboration in employment creation and called for renewed efforts to address persisting challenges, especially those affecting young people.

"There is no greater investment in our nation's future than the investment in productive, decent and sustainable employment for young men and women. Jobs are not only about livelihoods, they are also about dignity, security, opportunity, and national transformation."

The celebrations also marked the official launch of the National Employment and Skills Strategy 2024-2029, a strategic framework designed to prepare the country's workforce for future challenges and opportunities.

The strategy aims to prioritize youth employment, expanded technical and vocational education and training (TVET), enhancing public-private partnerships, promoting innovation, and fostering social inclusion.

It aligns with the broader objectives of the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2), which seeks to create 250,000 decent and productive jobs annually over a five-year period.

"This strategy comes at a critical time. Rwanda, like many nations, stands at the crossroads of rapid technological advancement, demographic shifts, and evolving global labour trends. The opportunities are immense, but so too are the challenges," the minister said.

"It is a bold, forward-looking action plan that will guide Rwanda toward a more inclusive, adaptive, and resilient labour market."

Minister Nkulikiyinka reaffirmed the government's commitment to fostering an enabling environment that supports job creation and long-term success for all stakeholders.

She called on educational institutions to align their training with labour market demands, and urged the private sector to increase investment in youth employment initiatives.

Work in the age of AI

The event was also attended by the Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire, who urged stakeholders to embrace technology in their efforts to create employment and transform industries, as the technological surge continues.

"When we think about the future of work, we think of how it is shifting. Automation, artificial intelligence, remote work, and platform economies are rewriting the rules, as technology advances at a rapid pace," Ingabire said.

"It is transforming not only how jobs are performed but also who performs them. We have an advantage. In a developing world with an aging population, we have a burgeoning youth population, which is an asset as they enter into the labour market."

Ingabire cautioned that if the right skills and opportunities are not delivered, this demographic potential could become a liability.

"What we need to be doing is carry them with the right skills and opportunities. This is the right moment to push us to think about what we are doing differently and what we can do together to unlock quality jobs."

She cited studies that have estimated that 40 per cent of jobs will be disrupted by AI.

"In a health conference this year, we realized that a doctor using AI will be much better off than a doctor who does not. Even in the different areas we are in, we should be asking ourselves, how do I leverage these emerging technologies Because I am going to be better off than someone in the same career who is not using them?"