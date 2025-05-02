Rwanda: Kagame Renews Abbas Mukama's Term As Deputy Ombudsman

President Paul Kagame has renewed the term of office for Abbas Mukama as Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption.

Information about the term renewal is contained in a presidential order of April 25, which was published in the Official Gazette on April 28.

The decision was made in accordance with Rwanda's constitution, following a proposal by the Minister of Public Service and Labour and subsequent approval by the Cabinet during its meeting held on February 10.

Mukama, who had completed a five-year term in March, will continue serving in this role as part of the Bureau of the Office of the Ombudsman--the institution's top management and decision-making organ.

The Bureau comprises the Ombudsman, the Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Injustice, and the Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Corruption.

A former Deputy Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies in charge of Finance and Administration, Mukama had been the deputy ombudsman since March 2020,

As stipulated in the 2021 law governing the Office of the Ombudsman, the Ombudsman and Deputy Ombudsmen are appointed by Presidential Order for a five-year term, renewable once.

Currently, the Ombudsman is Madeleine Nirere, who has been serving in the capacity since November 2020, while the Deputy Ombudsman in charge of Preventing and Fighting Injustice is Odette Yankurije, who has been holding the position since 2017.

Mukama's responsibilities include assisting the Ombudsman, raising public awareness about anti-corruption efforts, establishing mechanisms for corruption prevention, following up on corruption reports, and replacing the Ombudsman when absent. He may also carry out any other duties assigned by the Bureau of the Office.

Meanwhile, through the same presidential order, Xavier Mbarubukeye, who served as Permanent Secretary at the Office of the Ombudsman, was removed from office.

Mbarubukeye, who was replaced by Clarisse Munezero in August 2024, had appointed to the role in December 2006.

Prior to joining the Ombudsman's Office, Mbarubukeye had held key positions in tax administration between 1990 and 2001, including Commissioner of Tax and Commissioner of Audit and Investigation.

From 2001 to 2006, he served as Director of Public Accounts in the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning.