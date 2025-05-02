Angola President Lourenço Visits Grand Egyptian Museum

Angolan President João Lourenço, the current chair of the African Union, visited the Grand Egyptian Museum (GEM) with his wife, Angola's first lady, during his three-day visit to Egypt, according to a statement by the Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (SCA) Mohamed Ismail Khaled welcomed the presidential delegation and led them on a tour of the GEM.

During the tour, Khaled highlighted key areas in the museum, including the Grand Hall, the Great Staircase, and the main exhibition galleries.

He also briefed the delegation on the final preparations being carried out before the museum's official opening on 3 July.

For his part, President Lourenço expressed his admiration for the museum and commended the efforts that went into its creation, describing it as one of the world's most important cultural landmarks.

The GEM lies near the newly opened Sphinx International Airport and overlooks the iconic Pyramids of Giza. It is the world's largest museum and the most expansive ever built to honour a single civilization, ancient Egypt.

President João Lourenço (L) with his First Lady and Mohamed Ismail Khaled, Secretary-General of the Supreme Council of Antiquities (R). Photo by Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities.

The museum covers a vast 500,000 square metres and holds the world's most extensive archaeological collection. It will also house over 100,000 artefacts.

The GEM began its soft opening in November 2023, followed by a trial phase in October 2024, during which it unveiled key attractions to the public.

The Grand Egyptian Museum's construction cost totalled $1.2 billion, with $750 million funded through loans and the remainder covered by the Egyptian government, GEM Authority CEO Ahmed Ghoneim stated in January.