Nigeria: Pirates Attack Boat, Abduct 4 Market Women in Bayelsa

Sea pirates have attacked a passenger boat carrying market women along the Lobia/Foropa Waterways in Southern Ijaw local government area of Bayelsa State, abducting four women.

Reports said the boat was attacked few minutes after it sailed off the Swali Market Jetty in Yenagoa, the state capital, on Tuesday.

Community sources told LEADERSHIP that about twelve passengers were dispossessed of their valuables and money before the four women were taken away into the bush.

Reacting to the incident, the member representing Southern Ijaw Constituency 4 at the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon. Selekaye Victor-Ben, condemned the rising cases of sea pirate attacks and the abduction of the four market women.

Hon. Victor-Ben, who is also the chairman of the State Assembly Committee on Human Rights, described the abduction as a cowardly attack on innocent citizens.

"This is a cowardly attack on innocent citizens who were simply trying to earn their livelihoods. It is not only an affront to our shared humanity but also a grave threat to the peace and economic well-being of our constituency and the entire state.

"I vehemently condemn this barbaric act in the strongest possible terms and stand in solidarity with the families of the victims during this agonizing time," he said,

The lawmaker called on the Bayelsa State Government and all relevant security agencies, particularly the Nigerian Police, to act swiftly and decisively to secure the immediate and unconditional release of the abducted women.

He further emphasised the imperative of leaving no stone unturned in apprehending the criminal elements and bringing them to justice.

"The safety and security of our waterways are paramount, and urgent steps must be taken to enhance surveillance and patrols to prevent future occurrences of such heinous crimes.

"The people of Southern Ijaw deserve to traverse our waterways without fear of molestation or attack.

"I implore the state government to prioritise the security of our maritime environment and to implement sustainable measures that will guarantee the safety of all those who depend on these routes for their daily sustenance.

"We must collectively work together to ensure that our waterways are safe havens for commerce and transportation, and that such acts of terror are eradicated from our communities", Victor-Ben said.