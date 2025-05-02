South Africa: Suspensions, Disciplinary Actions Following Death At Goodwood Correctional Centre

Two Correctional Services officials attached to the Goodwood Correctional Centre have been suspended following the death of an inmate, Quinton Fortuin, in February.

Two other officials have already been suspended in this regard.

This was revealed by National Commissioner, Makgothi Thobakgale, during a media briefing on Thursday.

According to Thobakgale, Fortuin died following a clash with officials, which left one with serious injuries and led to an investigation into the matter.

"After reviewing the investigation report and considering its findings, I have decided that the Western Cape Region will reimpose the suspension of two officials, Lamla Shumane and Xolani Matshoba, who were previously suspended but later reassigned.

"They will now join Qhama Kweleta and Thembisa Mninzi, who remain on suspension. Other officials confirmed to have been involved will also be considered for possible disciplinary action," he said.

The commissioner revealed that a post-mortem examination on Fortuin found that he had died resulting from "multiple blunt force injuries" and the matter is currently under investigation by police.

He added that the internal investigation has pointed to a need for an evaluation of management practices at the correctional centre.

"As a department, we are committed to taking corrective steps where necessary and will continue to support and encourage our officials through wellness and support programmes to boost morale and safety.

"We reaffirm our commitment to upholding the rule of law, protecting human rights, and maintaining institutional accountability. I assure the public that this matter is being treated with the utmost seriousness, and any misconduct uncovered will be met with appropriate disciplinary action.

"Correctional Services remains committed to supporting the SAPS investigation. We commend the many dedicated officials who continue to serve with integrity, upholding the Constitution and the human rights of all individuals in our care," Thobakgale said.