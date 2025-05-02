South Africa: Just Transition 'Opportunity' Must Be Just for All

Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has reiterated government's commitment to an energy transition that is just and inclusive for all.

The Minister was delivering the opening remarks at the G20 Energy Transitions Working Groups (ETWG) Technical Teams meeting held in Cape Town on Thursday.

"We must affirm, unequivocally, that a successful transition is one that does not displace workers but rather, transforms their prospects. It must prioritise reskilling, protect livelihoods and anchor new industries that generate quality jobs.

"The transition must not extract from the many to enrich the few but [it must] expand opportunity in a way that reflects the spirit of solidarity, the principles of equality and the commitment to sustainability that defines our G20 Presidency," he said.

Ramokgopa further emphasised that to ensure that South Africa's climate goals are enduring, "they must be built on the foundation of social consensus".

"Workers must see themselves not as casualties of the transitions but as co-authors of a new energy future. This is not just a matter of policy: it is a matter of principle; one we owe to those whose hands have powered our economies and whose futures must remain central to our planning," Ramokgopa said.

The Minister said the transition must also be seen as a "development project" for developing economies.

"It cannot simply be about decarbonising the global economy. It must also enable nations to industrialise, create jobs and expand the reach of human development.

"For the global South, the transition must mean...moving from vulnerability to resilience, from exclusion to empowerment and lastly, from energy poverty to energy sovereignty," Ramokgopa said.

The Minister told the gathering that South Africa has proposed that the working consider "practical frameworks for concessional finance" of energy transitions.

"These are not abstract goals but they are pre-conditions for energy justice. As an African country, we speak of the confidence of a continent that is not seeking charity but partnership.

"Africa has the youngest population, greatest solar potential and the fastest growing demand for energy services. We are not the last frontier of development. We are the next frontier of opportunity. We welcome partnerships that view African countries not merely as recipients of energy investments but as co-creators of the solutions needed for a global just transition.

"Africa is ready to lead. But we must do so on terms that affirm our sovereignty, support our integration and build our industrial base," Ramokgopa said.