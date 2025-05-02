Sudan: TSC President Ratifies the Results of Postponed Sudanese Certificate Exams for the Year 2023

President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, General Abdel-Fattah Al-Burhan, ratified the results of the postponed Sudanese Certificate exams for the year 2023.

During a meeting in his office on Thursday with the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education Dr. Ahmed Khalifa Omar, in the presence of TSC Vice-President Commander Malik Agar, Al-Burhan praised the efforts made by the Ministry of Education and all state institutions to hold the Sudanese Certificate exams despite the challenges facing the country. He expressed his deep appreciation for all teachers and their efforts and great sacrifices they made at all stages of the certificate. His Excellency affirmed that the results of the Sudanese Certificate of Secondary Education for the postponed batch for the year 2023 are a message to the alarmists and collaborators that the educational process is moving forward and that Sudan will be built by its people. He said, "We extend our sincere congratulations to the successful students and wish them further excellence and success."

For his part, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education said, in a press statement, that he had briefed TSC President on the details of the certificate results following a meeting of the Sudan Examinations Council. The results were subjected to the objective standards of public examinations by a number of experts, university professors, and the Sudan Examinations Council. His Excellency said, "We congratulate the parents of the students, the outstanding students, and all the students of the Sudanese Certificate on this honorable result, which is an achievement and a battle within the battles of dignity and pride, and a contribution to the teachers in this battle waged by the armed forces, other regular forces, and mobilized personnel."

The Undersecretary of the Ministry indicated that the rebel terrorist militia sought to destroy Sudan's future and disrupt the educational process, stressing that the will of the Sudanese people and the state leadership prevented the achievement of the goals of the Al-Dagalo terrorist militia to destroy Sudan and the future of its people.

Dr. Ahmed Khalifa expressed his deep appreciation to the state leadership, represented by President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council, his Vice-President, and all state institutions for their great support in continuing the education process and holding the Sudanese Certificate exams in light of the current challenges. He emphasized that the Ministry is keen to hold the Sudanese Certificate exams for the 2024 batch.