Ethiopia: GERD Will Protect Local Ecosystem, Transform Ethiopia's Eco-Tourism

Addis Ababa, — The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) will, in addition to generating power, play a significant role in protecting the local ecosystem, a lecturer at Assosa University told ENA.

The lecturer in the Department of Ecology and Life Sciences at Assosa University (Benishangul Gumuz Region), Getachew Geleta, noted that the GERD holds numerous benefits that will become apparent over time.

According to him, the GERD will significantly help in preserving the local ecosystem, in addition to power generation.

It will enable indigenous plants to thrive and make the region emerge as a leader in fish production, he added.

"The ecological landscape will transform barren lands. And as the plants emerge, the seeds of plants that couldn't survive in their natural environment and were lost will also begin to sprout. Drawing on local indigenous wisdom, natural plants that possess medicinal properties will be made to thrive once more."

The lecturer further stated that the GERD will play a vital role in the Green Legacy Initiative and provide considerable advantages for the downstream countries by lowering the risk of floods.

"When we say that the whole ecosystem will undergo a transformation, we mean the GERD will turn the previously barren lands into a lush green area. In this transformation, three key events will occur."

The first is emergence of vegetation, followed by the proliferation of both aquatic vertebrates and invertebrates, and lastly, an increase in biodiversity which will lead to the discovery of new plant and animal species that we have not encountered before, he elaborated.

Moreover, the environmental transformation brought about by the dam will undoubtedly make the region an attractive spot for tourism and entertainment.

"When the ecological landscape is changed, it will turn into a recreational zone that attracts visitors as it offers a fantastic chance to experience sights similar to those featured on National Geographic."

This development will generate financial income for many individuals.

The Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which has been realized through the hard work and collaboration of Ethiopians, is expected to offer considerable advantages to neighboring nations.

Ethiopia can also transform the more than 70 islands on the dam into a tourist hot spot and appealing destination for visitors.