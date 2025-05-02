Liberia: No Resignation Yet

Embattled House Speaker Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa says he is yet to reach a decision about his future at the House of Representatives.

"We are still negotiating. If the negotiation succeeds, I will resign; if not, I will keep holding up," Embattled Speaker Koffa told the New Dawn, while reacting to news about his resignation.

He said these negotiations are back-channel discussions and no decision has been made about his resignation, while dispelling rumours about his resignation.

An hour after his conversation with the New Dawn Embattled House Speaker, Koffa posted this on his social media platform:

"I have become aware of statements circulating on social and other media platforms that make insinuations regarding my position as Speaker of the House of Representatives. While I am deeply touched by the outpouring of concern for my personal well-being and the integrity of the office I hold, I wish to address these matters with clarity and transparency.

I have always maintained that the laws of our nation must serve as the ultimate foundation for resolving disputes, including the current impasse within the legislature. The Supreme Court's recent ruling has definitively resolved this matter, and I fully respect and uphold its decision.

In light of this, I am actively engaging in consultations with stakeholders across the country, including my colleagues from all sides in the legislature, regarding my transition from the position and to determine the appropriate path forward. I commit to keeping the public informed as these discussions progress. In the meantime, I urge all citizens to refrain from amplifying unsubstantiated claims that risk fostering unnecessary confusion or division."

The Supreme Court of Liberia last week granted embattled Speaker Koffa's Bill of Information while mandating and ordering the majority bloc of "Regime Speaker" Richard N. Koon to respect the Court's ruling and act accordingly.

Delivering the Court's opinion on Wednesday, April 23, 2025, Chief Justice Her Honor Sie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh maintained that the bench stands by its December 6, 2024, ruling, describing the action of the Majority Bloc's removal of Speaker Koffa as ultra vires.

Ultra vires or beyond the powers is a Latin phrase in law to describe an act that requires legal authority but is done without it.

However, since the ruling, the House impasse remained unresolved. The situation worsens by President Joseph Boakai's declaration that he will work with the constitutional quorum.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The president's comment has received several interpretations, with many lawyers and opposition figures describing it as a complete disrespect for the rule of law and the Highest Court of the land.

The ruling, which has also been interpreted differently, has also witnessed disagreement among members of the Liberian Bar Association, with members distancing themselves from a statement issued by its President, Cllr. Bonor M. Varmah, who has come under verbal attack from top lawyers here.

The lawyers are calling for contempt charges to be slapped against the LNBA President for violating ethical standards, undermining and denigrating the Supreme Court on its ruling in the matter.

In the LNBA's President statement which has received serious backlashes here from Professional colleagues, Cllr. Varmah disagrees with the Supreme Court's ruling describing it as a dangerous precedent.

Cllr. Varmah said the court's decision could erode public trust in the country's governance and potentially paralyze government operations.

However, he was criticised for his unilaterally issuing the statement without consulting members of the Bar's Executive, which comprises presidents of the 15 counties bar.