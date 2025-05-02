Nigeria: Only President Speaks for Christians, Reject Misinformation - Can Alerts Nigerians

Abuja — The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has clarified that only its President, Archbishop Daniel Okoh, is authorised to issue official statements on behalf of the organisation.

This clarification aims to combat misinformation and ensure that the Association's position is accurately represented in the public domain.

In a statement jointly released by Archbishop Okoh and the National Executive Council, CAN addressed growing concerns over unauthorised communications from groups such as 'Northern CAN' and 'Southern CAN,' which are not recognised within its constitutional framework.

"We categorically state that these entities are not recognised within the constitutional structure of CAN. Any statements issued by such groups do not represent the official position of the Association and should be disregarded by both the public and the media," the statement read.

The apex Christian body explained that it operates through a four-tier structure: the national level in Abuja, six geopolitical zones, state chapters in all 36 states, and local councils across the 774 Local Government Areas. Each level has designated leaders who coordinate Christian activities within their jurisdictions.

"The authority to issue official press statements on behalf of CAN resides solely with the President, as stipulated in the CAN Constitution. The current President is, therefore, the only individual empowered to speak on behalf of the Association on matters of national and international significance. While zonal, state, and local chapters may issue communications relevant to their specific contexts, they are not authorised to release statements purporting to represent the national position of CAN unless expressly permitted by the national leadership," the statement emphasised.

CAN urged stakeholders, particularly media organisations, to verify the authenticity of any communication attributed to the Association in order to prevent the spread of misinformation.

Reaffirming its commitment to Christian unity and peaceful coexistence in Nigeria, the Association added: "We appreciate the continued support of the public and urge everyone to rely solely on information disseminated through verified and official channels."