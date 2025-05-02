Nigerian Lawmaker Reveals Cause of Colleague's Death One Year After

Mr Dogonyaro was the second lawmaker to die from the Garki/Babura federal constituency after Adamu Fagen-Gawo in December 2019.

Sa'ad Wada, the member representing Taura/Ringim constituency of Jigawa State in the House of Representatives, says his colleague died from frustration with his constituents.

Isa Dogonyaro represented the Garki/Babura federal constituency of Jigawa State on the All Progressives Congress (APC) platform. He died last May in Abuja after an undisclosed illness. He was the second lawmaker from the constituency to die, after Adamu Fagen-Gawo in December 2019..

Cause of death

Mr Wada said verbal attacks and social media posts by his constituents caused Mr Dogon-Yaro's death, vowing not to allow the same happen to himself.

The lawmaker stated this in a WhatsApp voice message in Hausa, following a social media tirade against his representation of his constituency.

"Social media posts will not stop me or my colleagues from being elected to the House of Representatives because God gives power to whomever he likes.

"Isa Dogonyaro was my closest friend in the House of Representatives. We went to school together, and we had family ties. He married someone from my family. We retired from public service the same year and ventured into farming together.

"I am saying this because I knew him as a philanthropist, and no representative has served Garki/Babura federal constituency better than Dogon-Yaro. Still, he died due to frustration from his constituents. I pray that God will be pleased with him because he died serving his people to the best of his ability", the lawmaker said.

He said that many good leaders died from frustration because their good work for their people was never appreciated or supported until they were gone.

Mr Wada said he served his people even before he was elected and would continue to do so, unmindful of detractors in his constituency.

"I have the opportunity to serve, and I am doing the best I can. However, I cannot please everybody.

"Any person who dies working for their people's prosperity will be judged well. The challenges leaders face don't mean they have failed, some people want you to stop what you are doing", the lawmaker stated.