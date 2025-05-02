Somalia: Somali MP Accuses President of Sidelining Anti-Shabaab Fight Amid Political Wrangling

1 May 2025
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Mogadishu, Somalia — A prominent Somali lawmaker has accused President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud of neglecting the fight against Al-Shabaab militants, blaming growing political disputes over constitutional amendments and the electoral process for weakening the government's focus.

At a press conference in Mogadishu, MP Abdirahman Abdishakur said internal divisions and widespread corruption had damaged state institutions and lowered the morale of the Somali army, warning that such dysfunction was giving Al-Shabaab a strategic advantage.

"The government is distracted by political infighting while Al-Shabaab remains a serious threat," Abdishakur said. "Corruption and lack of coordination are eroding the very institutions meant to protect the country."

He also launched a scathing attack on parliamentary Speaker Sheikh Adan Mohamed Nur, also known as Adan Madobe, accusing him of obstructing parliamentary oversight and undermining the role of the legislature.

"The Speaker is treating the House like personal property," Abdishakur said. "He is enabling secretive deals and shielding an underperforming government from accountability."

The accusations come amid mounting tension between Somalia's political leadership and opposition figures, with debates over delayed elections and proposed constitutional reforms fuelling unrest in the fragile Horn of Africa nation.

