Nigeria: I'm Glad I Went Into Politics, I Learnt a Lot - Funke Akindele

Popular Nollywood actress and filmmaker Funke Akindele has shared her experience in Nigerian politics, describing it as a life-changing journey that enhanced her understanding of leadership, governance, and national development.

Speaking during the #WithChude Live talk show hosted by media entrepreneur Chude Jideonwo, Akindele opened up about her decision to enter the political space and the key lessons she learned from the process.

"I need to support others, I need to give back. That is why I went to politics," she said. "Getting into it, seeing the violence, seeing the shouting, then I started watching female politicians, you know, the way they speak, and the way they command respect and authority. And I'm like, hey, you are not alone, you can do it."

Akindele, who was the deputy governorship candidate for Lagos State under the People's Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2023 general elections, described politics as a tough but enlightening experience.

According to her, it taught her boldness, courage, and the importance of being informed.

"I stood, I spoke, I learnt that from there, that you have to be bold, you have to be courageous, you have to be strong, what will be will be, fear will only put you in a place," she said.

Reflecting further, the award-winning actress said the political experience spurred her desire to read more, understand data, and engage in national discourse with facts.

"So all this I learnt from doing politics. And I got to know a lot of numbers, I got educated more, acquire more knowledge, you know, I'm reading more now, knowing more about my country, knowing more about my state.

"When I want to speak, I'll speak with the statistics, you understand, with the data. So I am glad I went to politics. And ask me, am I going to do it again? Oh, yes!" she affirmed.

