South Africa: Police Confirm Vehicle of Missing Officers - South African News Briefs - May 2, 2025

Police Confirm Vehicle of Missing Officers

Police confirmed that the vehicle retrieved from the Hennops River in Centurion was the VW Polo driven by three officers who went missing, reports EWN. Constables Cebekhulu Linda, Keamogetswe Buys and Boipelo Senoge went missing after travelling from Bloemfontein to their area of deployment in Polokwane. Their bodies were later recovered and identified. Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that the South African Police Service (SAPS) and Tshwane divers had verified the vehicle's identity by checking its VIN and chassis numbers.

City of Joburg to Remove Illegal Residents from Hijacked Buildings

The City of Johannesburg has identified 11 hijacked, municipality-owned buildings in need of evacuation, reports IOL. Many of the buildings are in a state of severe disrepair, with broken windows, leaking sewage, and piles of garbage, and are overcrowded , with many occupants believed to be undocumented migrants. At the Casa Mia building, an evacuation order was confirmed, and inside, evidence of a recycling business was found, along with appalling living conditions. Residents, who had lived there for over three years and operated informal recycling businesses, denied illegal occupancy, claiming they paid rent to an unnamed individual. However, Human Settlements MMC Mlungisi Mabaso said that Casa Mia is owned by the City of Johannesburg, and no rental payments have been received from anyone occupying the property. The issue of hijacked buildings has long plagued Johannesburg and gained renewed attention after the 2023 Marshalltown fire, which killed 77 people.

Body of Missing Roodepoort Toddler Found

The body of 3-year-old Mojalefa Savhuli was recovered from a stream in Roodepoort, reports eNCA. Gauteng police spokesperson Lieutenant Mavela Masondo confirmed the discovery and said that the circumstances surrounding the child's death remained unclear, with investigations ongoing. An inquest case was opened to determine whether the boy had drowned or had been killed and dumped. Savhuli disappeared after reportedly following other children to a local shop. His disappearance sparked community outrage, with some accusing police of inaction. Masondo maintained that they have been hands-on in the case and have been searching for the young boy.

More South African news