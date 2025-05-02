Zimbabwe: Workers Day - ZCTU Blasts Cartels, Tenderpreneurs Destroying the Economy

1 May 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has criticised the country's cartels and tendepreneurs for destroying the economy and leaving nothing for honest workers to survive on.

The remarks come on the back of reports of dirty dealings involving embezzlement of funds running into billions of dollars through shady contracts by highly connected individuals in the country.

A latest survey conducted by the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC) established that the country's public tender system has been taken over by cartels of government suppliers, who have diverted substantial funds into the pockets of individuals controlling lucrative State contracts.

The business lobby group estimates that the fiscus is prejudiced between US$1,2 billion and US$1,5 billion in lost financial resources due to corruption, either through tender inflation, tax evasion, or outright inefficient use of tax resources.

In her keynote address to commemorate the Workers Day event at Dzivarasekwa Stadium, ZCTU President Florence Taruvinga said endemic corruption has become a threat to the normal functioning of the state.

"These are huge sums of money, and you can imagine what it could do to our hospitals, roads and schools. The government has the duty to act swiftly but it seems its hands are tied as some of its officials are part of the looting. It is either the government is sleeping on duty or its officials are benefiting from the malice. It is high time the state responds fast, as the nation is on its knees due to institutionalised greed and looting.

"Cartels and tenderpreneurs are enjoying impunity and have captured the state, siphoning millions of dollars from state coffers while delivering very little," she said.

She said labour will continue to call for more investigations into corruption allegations until the house is in order with workers and pensioners able to get reasonable benefits arguing the ZCTU cannot keep quiet when individuals are flaunting ill-got wealth, dishing out millions in gifts and presents when the country's health system is in intensive care.

The ZCTU leader said Zimbabwe has become one of the most unequal societies in the world, where the rich are becoming richer while the poor are getting poorer.

"Social justice entails a fair and equitable distribution of resources and opportunities in society, ensuring that everyone has their human rights upheld and can participate in decision-making that affects them. It involves recognising and addressing systemic inequalities that disadvantage certain groups, promoting access to resources, and valuing diversity," added Taruvinga.

