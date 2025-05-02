Malawi: 'No One Gets Rich Overnight-Unless You're a Thief' - Mathews Mtumbuka Challenges Catholic Men to Embrace Business

Outspoken Catholic lay leader and respected technocrat Dr. Matthews Mtumbuka has stirred hearts and minds, urging Catholic men to embrace entrepreneurship as a pathway to true economic independence.

Speaking on Thursday at Chisitu Catholic Parish in Mulanje during the Catholic Men Association annual conference under the Archdiocese of Blantyre, Dr. Mtumbuka delivered a bold and unapologetic message:

"Let me be clear--no one becomes rich overnight unless you are a thief. Honest business takes time, patience, and hard work."

He challenged men of faith to break free from shame and fear of starting small, stressing that many stall their progress because they're too concerned about appearances.

"When you start a business, don't expect instant results. Sometimes it takes seven years or more before real profits begin to show. You need perseverance and faith."

The conference, which brought together Catholic men from across the Archdiocese, doubled as a platform for both spiritual reflection and economic empowerment.

Also in attendance were high-profile political figures, including Dr. Patricia Kaliati and Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa, who expressed solidarity with the association's mission to build stronger, self-reliant Catholic men.

The annual event continues to grow in influence, tackling not only spiritual growth but also practical strategies to overcome real-world challenges--from unemployment to financial insecurity.

Dr. Mtumbuka's message was clear: Faith and business are not enemies--when done with integrity, they are powerful allies.