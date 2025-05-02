Trust the tale--Zikhale Ng'oma is rewriting Malawi's mining story! Once a neglected sector riddled with inefficiencies and missed opportunities, mining is now seeing a new dawn under the dynamic leadership of Minister Zikhale Ng'oma, thanks to the foresight of President Lazarus Chakwera.

Ng'oma's commanding presence and sharp intellect took center stage at the close of the 2025 Malawi Mining Investment Forum, themed "Advancing Malawi's Mining Agenda in an Evolving Global Industry." He didn't just talk reforms--he ignited a movement.

"Malawi needs mining investors who bring the full bakery--not just raw extraction, but processing, exporting, and value addition," Ng'oma declared. "We've made it too easy for our riches to leave the country raw. That ends now. New, tougher laws are coming--backed by real data from my ministry."

Ng'oma, the Nkhata Bay South MP and former Homeland Security chief, made clear he's not here to play politics--he's here to build Malawi's mining into a powerhouse. He emphasized that Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the creative potential of Malawi's youth are essential to unlocking a sustainable, modern mining future.

"We're in the AI era. My ministry values the pioneering power of our youth--creative, bold, and ready for transformation."

Ng'oma also revealed plans to host more strategic indabas with academics and small-scale miners to craft a robust investment framework that benefits all. And he's not stopping there--he's set to audit past mining contracts to ensure future deals are transparent, binding, and fair for Malawi.

Grateful for the support shown during the forum, he hailed President Chakwera as a "reflective and futuristic leader", and praised partners like Standard Bank for stepping up.

To the media, Ng'oma didn't mince words:

"Transparency and access to information are essential ingredients in mining development."

As Malawi looks to grow its economy beyond agriculture, Zikhale Ng'oma is proving to be the hard-hitting reformist the mining sector desperately needed--and President Chakwera's bet on him is already paying off.

Malawi's mining future just got real.