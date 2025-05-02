Africa: Historic FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Seychelles 2025 Delivers Thrilling Opening Day

Host nation Seychelles and fellow African side Mauritania slipped to opening day defeats at the historic FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup, Seychelles 2025™ but there was a festive atmosphere at the Paradise Arena in Victoria on Thursday.

Confédération Africaine de Football (CAF) President Dr Patrice Motsepe was in attendance to mark the opening of the first FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup to be played on African soil.

He was among an array of dignitaries that also included the President of the Republic of Seychelles, His Excellency Wavel Ramkalawan.

There was a glittering opening ceremony and incredible music and dance, with the action on the sand just as electric.

Seychelles took the lead in the first period of their Group A opener against Belarus through Remy de Ketelaere but slipped 2-1 behind following a brace by Artsemi Drozd.

What followed was a seesaw battle as Belarus twice took the lead, only for Seychelles to level on each occasion thanks to goals from Brandon Labrosse and Terrence Amade.

But Drozd put Belarus back in front and when they scored two more goals in the third period, Seychelles slipped to a 6-3 defeat.

In the other match in Group A, Japan defeated Guatemala 6-2.

Mauritania finished on the wrong side if a nine-goal thriller as they lost 5-4 to Iran in Group B.

Cheikh Belkheir scored a hat-trick for the Mauritanians and Ahmedou Bilal got the other as the African side rallied from 5-1 down, but could not complete the comeback against fancied Iran, who finished third at the last FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in 2024.

In the final game of the day in Group B, Portugal defeated Paraguay 11-9.

The top two teams in each pool advance to the quarter-finals.

African champions Senegal will be in Group C action on Friday when they take on Spain at 20:30 local time / 16:30 GMT. You can watch all matches live on FIFA+.