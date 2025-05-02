Nigeria: LASTMA Dismisses 12 Officers for Misconduct, Unveils 25th Anniversary Plans

2 May 2025
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Emmanuel Agbo

The agency said the dismissals followed investigations and recommendations from the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

The Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA) has dismissed 12 officials for various acts of misconduct.

"From December 2023 to date, 12 officers have been summarily dismissed for breaches of professional ethics," a statement by the agency's spokesperson, Adebayo Taofiq, said on Thursday, adding that "19 others have been demoted for misconduct."

According to Mr Taofiq, the dismissals followed investigations and recommendations from the Lagos State Civil Service Commission.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that six of the officials were sacked in line with directives from the commission.

Mr Taofiq also said 17 others received "stern warnings".

He added that an additional 12 officers "were compelled to tender their resignations following investigations into infractions deemed incompatible with the global standards to which LASTMA aspires."

He added that a new Personnel Management Board session would be convened soon to consider the cases of more indicted officers.

Speaking during the commemoration of the agency's 25th anniversary, LASTMA General Manager Olalekan Bakare-Oki unveiled a new agency emblem, which he described as a symbol of the agency's resilience and progress.

"LASTMA has, through steadfast dedication, resilience, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence, evolved into a formidable reference point in the management of traffic in Lagos State," Mr Bakare-Oki said.

"The emblem we unveil today transcends its aesthetic representation. It encapsulates the spirit of our institution, the hurdles we have overcome, and the honourable service of our officers."

The anniversary

The unveiling was led by the Special Adviser to Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Transportation, Sola Giwa, who also outlined the agency's vision for the future.

According to Mr Giwa, the anniversary celebrations, scheduled for 15 to 17 July, will include the launch of a comprehensive 20-Year Traffic Management Plan.

He stated that the blueprint aims to address long-term traffic challenges and improve safety and mobility in Lagos.

"This 25th anniversary is not just a celebration; it is a moment for reflection, rededication, and visioning," Mr Giwa said.

"It allows us to assess how far we have come, recognise the men and women who wear the LASTMA uniform with dignity, and unveil our roadmap for a smarter, technology-driven, citizen-centric traffic management future in Lagos."

The anniversary theme is LASTMA @25: Enhancing Traffic Efficiency and Safety on Lagos State Roads--Challenges, Opportunities, and Innovations.

The anniversary activities will include a Lagos Traffic Summit, community outreach campaigns, staff recognition ceremonies, and strategic policy dialogues.

